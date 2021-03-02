Lamborghini Urus Sales Hit 100 Units Milestone In India; Company Hopes For Record Sales In 2021

Lamborghini says before pandemic it was delivering one Urus every week, now it's again back on track

Automobili Lamborghini has achieved a new sales milestone in India by selling 100 units of its super-luxury SUV - the Lamborghini Urus. Currently the most affordable Lamborghini model in India, the Urus was launched in January 2018, and the first car was delivered the same year in September. Within one year, the company managed to sell 50 units of the car in India, and despite the coronavirus pandemic the Italian marque has managed to sell the next 50 units in less than 18 months. In fact, before the pandemic, the company was delivering one Urus every week, which is huge for a car in this uber-luxury segment.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India at the India launch of the Urus

Speaking to carandbike about achieving the new milestone, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, "When we launched Urus, we always knew that it's going to be a gamechanger for us. Also, because it's a car which comes with the dynamics of a sports car, but also has the versatility of an SUV. And limitations what we have in the Indian market with our congestions and roads we knew that it is a right answer or a right Lamborghini for an India user. When we launched the car, we delivered the first Urus in September 2018 and we were delivering one Urus every week, till we were hit by the pandemic. There were challenges in the market and also on the supply side, but the good thing is we are now back on track, we are now back on delivering almost one Urus every week, and now we could achieve the fastest hundred in the super-luxury segment, and this makes it really, really special."

Lamborghini says it's back on track now post the ease of restriction, and is delivering almost one Urus every week again

The Lamborghini Urus has been a big contributor to the company's sales in India. In 2019, the company sold a total of 65 units in the country and posted a growth of 30 per cent compared to 2018, and this big boost to the sales was thanks to the Urus. With the pandemic hitting sales sharply in 2020, Lamborghini still managed to cross the 50 units sales mark last year. The company sold 52 units in 2020 and is looking to grow on this momentum in 2021 spearheaded by the Urus.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India believes the super luxury car segment should come close to the 2019 level this year

Talking about the expectations from 2021, Agarwal said, "The segment is slowly coming back. There are still challenges. Last year we saw that the segment was about -30 per cent. This year, my anticipation is that the segment should come close to the 2019 level. As a brand, we are still going strong and we have set a target for us that we want to have another record year of performance in India despite what we face in terms of market conditions. So, we can say that 2021 will be another record year in terms of our volumes in the country. So, well definitely do much more than what we did in 2019."

The Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine, which is tuned to produce 641 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque

The Lamborghini Urus is currently priced in India around ₹ 3.10 crore (ex-showroom, India) and it still commands a waiting period of about 10 months, and despite that, the company says, its order bank is growing healthier and healthier. Moreover, Lamborghini also says that the demand is not restricted to metros alone, but is growing in each part of the country, across the length and breadth. The Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine, which is tuned to produce 641 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and reach 200 kmph in 12.8 seconds, before reaching the electronically limited top speed of 306 kmph.

