New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India

The company sold 52 units in 2020 and the company is looking to grow on this momentum in 2021 spearheaded by the Urus.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Urus has been one of the strongest sellers for the company in the country expand View Photos
The Urus has been one of the strongest sellers for the company in the country

The Lamborghini Urus has been a big contributor to the company's sales in India. Ever since its launch in the country in 2019, the Urus has been one of the strongest sellers for the company in the country. In 2019, the company sold a total of 65 units in the country and posted a growth of 30 per cent compared to 2018 and this big boost to the sales was all thanks to the Urus. With the pandemic hitting sales sharply in 2020, Lamborghini has still managed to cross the 50 units sales mark last year. The company sold 52 units in 2020 and the company is looking to grow on this momentum in 2021 spearheaded by the Urus.

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Super Sports SUV Gets New ‘Graphite Capsule'​

lamborghini urus

In 2019, the company sold a total of 65 units in the country and posted a growth of 30 per cent

Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal told PTI "The demand for Urus is remaining very strong. Today, the waiting time for Urus has gone back to 8-9 months, which is a very positive sign. There are some new model variants, which we launched in Urus (in 2020) and all of them are getting very positive response from the market making the model waiting time to increase further"

For many people, the Urus is the first Lamborghini they've bought and marks their entry into this growing family. Agarwal said, "People who are coming to the Lamborghini family through Urus, they are now wanting to have a second car, which is a sports car. So it is a good positive sign. It is helping us increase the customer base, newer people who never bought a Lamborghini are buying, helping us to grow in the super sports car segment and it is helping us to grow in tier I, II and III cities."

Newsbeep
lamborghini urus

Lamborghini has still managed to cross the 50 units sales mark last year

Also Read: Lamborghini Celebrates New Production Milestone With 10,000th Urus SUV​

0 Comments

As far as new cars are concerned, Lamborghini is all set to roll out the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder this year followed by the Huracan STO and we can't wait to tell you more about them once they land on our shores.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Tesla Falls Short Of Its 5 Lakh Annual Delivery Goal Despite 36% Sale Increase
Tesla Falls Short Of Its 5 Lakh Annual Delivery Goal Despite 36% Sale Increase
Two-Wheelers December Sales 2020: TVS Records 17.5 Per Cent Growth In Year-On-Year Sales
Two-Wheelers December Sales 2020: TVS Records 17.5 Per Cent Growth In Year-On-Year Sales
Daimler AG And Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership For IT Infrastructure
Daimler AG And Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership For IT Infrastructure
Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing
Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing
Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks
Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Tesla Falls Short Of Its 5 Lakh Annual Delivery Goal Despite 36% Sale Increase
Tesla Falls Short Of Its 5 Lakh Annual Delivery Goal Despite 36% Sale Increase
Two-Wheelers December Sales 2020: TVS Records 17.5 Per Cent Growth In Year-On-Year Sales
Two-Wheelers December Sales 2020: TVS Records 17.5 Per Cent Growth In Year-On-Year Sales
Daimler AG And Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership For IT Infrastructure
Daimler AG And Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership For IT Infrastructure
Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing
Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing
John McGuinness Named Member Of The Order Of The British Empire
John McGuinness Named Member Of The Order Of The British Empire
Italian Motorcycle Brand Magni Unveils Stunning Homage To Founder
Italian Motorcycle Brand Magni Unveils Stunning Homage To Founder
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Mahindra In Talks With An Investor For Majority Stake In Ssangyong; Hopes To Close Deal In February
Mahindra In Talks With An Investor For Majority Stake In Ssangyong; Hopes To Close Deal In February
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted During TVC Shoot
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted During TVC Shoot
Updated KTM 890 Adventure Spotted On Test In Europe
Updated KTM 890 Adventure Spotted On Test In Europe
2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch
Electric Vehicle Maker Tesla To deliver China-Made Model Y SUVs This Month
Electric Vehicle Maker Tesla To deliver China-Made Model Y SUVs This Month
Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks
Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Farms Records 25 Per Cent Sales Growth
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Farms Records 25 Per Cent Sales Growth
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing
Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing
Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 3 Crore
EMI Starts
6,22,7519% / 5 yrs
Premium Fullsize SUV
Petrol
Automatic
7.8 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Lamborghini Urus India Review
07:28
Lamborghini Urus India Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Dec-18 12:00 PM IST
Honda Scooters, Lamborghini Urus, Hyundai Updates Grand i10 & Xcent
02:47
Honda Scooters, Lamborghini Urus, Hyundai Updates Grand i10 & Xcent
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Nov-18 10:00 PM IST
Tata Tigor JTP Lamborghini Urus, Car Lighting Tech And Mahindra Marazzo
21:07
Tata Tigor JTP Lamborghini Urus, Car Lighting Tech And Mahindra Marazzo
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 10-Nov-18 09:30 PM IST
Honda CR-V, Lamborghini Urus, Nissan Kicks, August Auto Sales
03:48
Honda CR-V, Lamborghini Urus, Nissan Kicks, August Auto Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 11-Sep-18 09:45 PM IST
Lamborghini Urus, Freewheeling- Mahindra Genze Review
21:56
Lamborghini Urus, Freewheeling- Mahindra Genze Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Apr-18 08:30 PM IST
Lamborghini Urus Super SUV Review: Driven On Road, Off Road And On Track
15:31
Lamborghini Urus Super SUV Review: Driven On Road, Off Road And On Track
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Apr-18 02:28 PM IST
Lamborghini Urus SUV First Look
07:34
Lamborghini Urus SUV First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Jan-18 02:16 PM IST
Lamborghini Urus, All New Maruti Suzuki Swift 3rd Generation
21:42
Lamborghini Urus, All New Maruti Suzuki Swift 3rd Generation
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Jan-18 08:30 PM IST
Lamborghini Urus Side View
Lamborghini Urus Side View
Lamborghini Urus Suv
Lamborghini Urus Suv
Lamborghini Urus Front View
Lamborghini Urus Front View
Lamborghini Urus Front Side Profile
Lamborghini Urus Front Side Profile
Lamborghini Urus 827x510 61515654518
Lamborghini Urus 827x510 61515654518
New Lamborghini Urus Side Look
New Lamborghini Urus Side Look
Lamborghini Urus Front Side
Lamborghini Urus Front Side
Lamborghini Urus 827x510 51515654505
Lamborghini Urus 827x510 51515654505
Gib 300x600
x
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing
Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities