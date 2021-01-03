Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India

The Urus has been one of the strongest sellers for the company in the country

The Lamborghini Urus has been a big contributor to the company's sales in India. Ever since its launch in the country in 2019, the Urus has been one of the strongest sellers for the company in the country. In 2019, the company sold a total of 65 units in the country and posted a growth of 30 per cent compared to 2018 and this big boost to the sales was all thanks to the Urus. With the pandemic hitting sales sharply in 2020, Lamborghini has still managed to cross the 50 units sales mark last year. The company sold 52 units in 2020 and the company is looking to grow on this momentum in 2021 spearheaded by the Urus.

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Super Sports SUV Gets New ‘Graphite Capsule'​

In 2019, the company sold a total of 65 units in the country and posted a growth of 30 per cent

Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal told PTI "The demand for Urus is remaining very strong. Today, the waiting time for Urus has gone back to 8-9 months, which is a very positive sign. There are some new model variants, which we launched in Urus (in 2020) and all of them are getting very positive response from the market making the model waiting time to increase further"

For many people, the Urus is the first Lamborghini they've bought and marks their entry into this growing family. Agarwal said, "People who are coming to the Lamborghini family through Urus, they are now wanting to have a second car, which is a sports car. So it is a good positive sign. It is helping us increase the customer base, newer people who never bought a Lamborghini are buying, helping us to grow in the super sports car segment and it is helping us to grow in tier I, II and III cities."

Lamborghini has still managed to cross the 50 units sales mark last year

Also Read: Lamborghini Celebrates New Production Milestone With 10,000th Urus SUV​

As far as new cars are concerned, Lamborghini is all set to roll out the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder this year followed by the Huracan STO and we can't wait to tell you more about them once they land on our shores.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.