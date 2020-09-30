New Cars and Bikes in India
Lamborghini Urus Super Sports SUV Gets New ‘Graphite Capsule’

Another design edition of the very sporty and edgy first-ever SUV from the Raging Bull sports car maker. The Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule offers more customisation options to buyers.

Lamborghini has introduced another design edition on the Urus Super Sports SUV range. Called the ‘Graphite Capsule', the intent is to offer an even edgier version of the car to its exclusive buyers. The new design package is available with four body colour trims – and they are all new. There's Bianco Monocerus (white), Nero Noctis (black), and two grey shades – Grigio Nimbus and Grigio Keres. These are all matte paint shades, to give the car a more menacing feel.

The new design package is available with four body colour trims 

The lower body panels are finished in the matte finish too, but get contrasting accents in glossy bright colours. These are options a buyer can choose from – you have Arancio Leonis and Arancio Dryope (orange), Verde Scandal (neon green), and Giallo Taurus (yellow). The glossy and shiny accents help accentuate the Urus' distinctive body lines and creases on the front splitter, door inserts, rear spoiler and side sill. The car also gets 23 inch ‘Taigete'alloy rims, which are exclusive to the Graphite Capsule only, and also have a subtle line along the edge in the same accent colour.

The car also gets 23 inch ‘Taigete'alloy rims, which are exclusive to the Graphite Capsule only 



At the back the car's look gets enhanced with a special treatment – also dedicated to the Graphite Capsule package. This includes the exhaust finished in a very new, custom finish black chrome. The Urus Graphite Capsule takes the Lamborghini customer on yet another individual customisation journey and it is possible to execute sixteen different permutations within what is being offered on this package.

The Urus Graphite Capsule gets the exhaust finished in a new, custom finish black chrome 

That exclusive customisation extends into the car's cabin of course. There is a new dark anodized aluminium finish trim on the entire dashboard and door panels – and new matte finish carbon fibre inserts complement those elements. The exterior accent colour is also featured subtly on the inside. It shows up on the stitching edging for the carpets and mats, and as a special contrast colour featuring on the central tunnel leather trim and seat bolster inserts. The seats' distinctive ‘Q-citura stitching' and the embroidered Lamborghini logo on the headrests are also finished in the accent colour. What's more, Lamborghini is offering ventilated seats as an exclusive option only on the Graphite Capsule.

There is a new dark anodized aluminium finish trim on the entire dashboard and door panels 

  

Giovanni Perosino, Chief Commercial Officer, Automobili Lamborghini said, “The inherent design of the Lamborghini Urus, with the DNA of our super sports heritage, lends itself to virtually limitless potential for personalising colour and trim. 

The Urus Graphite Capsule is available on the model year 2021 Urus 

The Urus Graphite Capsule is the latest collection to offer our growing clientele the opportunity to stamp their individuality and way of life on their Lamborghini.” In June this year, Lamborghini had also presented the Pearl Capsule – a two-tone design edition for the Urus. Read that story here. 

The Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule is available on the model year 2021 Urus.  

