Lamborghini To Invest Over 1.5 Billion Euros Over Next 4 Years Towards Electrification

Automobili Lamborghini has announced its roadmap towards electrification and has earmarked an investment of more than 1.5 billion Euros, over the next 4 years, for that goal. The Volkswagen Group-owned Italian supercar marque aims to electrify its entire line up by 2024 with hybridisation, and also plans to launch its first-ever fully electric supercar by the second half of this decade. To realise these goals, the company has allocated this huge investment, which is said to be the largest in Lamborghini's history.

Announcing the company's latest investment to achieve electrification, Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said, "It's a clear commitment, not just to the second phase of growth for Lamborghini, but to a sustainable future of the company." The company says that the new investment is a tangible sign of the company's strong sense of responsibility towards the need for a concrete response, through significant innovations, to the period of profound transformation that is affecting the whole automotive industry.

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini says the latest investment is the the largest in the company's history

The European Union is working on imposing stricter CO2 regulations and EU7 targets in the coming years. Lamborghini feels that hybridisation and electrification is the answer for a brand like itself, which makes super sports cars, to achieve the balance between considerably reducing emissions and, at the same time, delivering cars with even more performance than before. Explaining further, Winkelmann added, "Lamborghini's electrification plan is a newly-plotted course, necessary in the context of a radically changing world, where we want to make our contribution by continuing to reduce environmental impact through concrete projects. Our response is a plan with a 360-degree approach, encompassing our products and our Sant'Agata Bolognese location, taking us towards a more sustainable future while always remaining faithful to our DNA."

Lamborghini also plans to launch its first-ever fully electric supercar by the second half of this decade

To achieve hybridisation, and yet offer better performance, Lamborghini says that the development of new technologies and the application of lightweight carbon fibre materials will be crucial. The carmaker says that they will compensate for the additional weight electrification will bring to the table in the form of battery packs. To that effect, Lamborghini has set an internal target for this phase, which is to reduce product CO2 emissions by 50 per cent by the beginning of 2025.

