Lewis Hamilton Back On Record Breaking Pole After Almost 2 Years

Lewis Hamilton's triumphant return to pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix brought a sense of relief and joy, resembling the early days of his career. Amid struggles during the season with his Mercedes, Hamilton delivered an extraordinary lap, outperforming Verstappen's Red Bull by a mere three-thousandths of a second. The demanding circuit of the Hungaroring necessitated precision, with its tight, winding corners requiring impeccable accuracy. Hamilton's execution showcased the brilliance that defines the best moments of his career.



Though Hamilton shone brightly in Budapest, he was not alone in delivering an outstanding performance. Lando Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri secured third and fourth places, confirming the team's resurgence. On the other hand, Verstappen faced difficulties finding the right balance for his car, grappling with understeer and oversteer.

This triumph has been long-awaited, with Hamilton's previous race win dating back to Saudi Arabia in 2021. Hamilton finally broke the spell, marking the longest barren stretch of his career since his first pole at Montreal in 2007. Since Hamilton's last victory, Britain has seen three prime ministers and two monarchs, making this moment of success even more special.



As the Hungarian Grand Prix unfolds, Hamilton's pole position sets the stage for a gripping battle. Passing can be challenging at the Hungaroring, and Mercedes has shown a strong race pace, hinting at a possible showdown with Verstappen.

A little further down the field, Guanyu Zhou achieved a remarkable fifth place for Alfa Romeo, while Charles Leclerc secured sixth for Ferrari. Valtteri Bottas secured seventh for Alfa Romeo, Fernando Alonso eighth for Aston Martin and Sergio Pérez ninth for Red Bull. Nico Hülkenberg rounded off the top ten for Haas.

However, there was disappointment for Mercedes' George Russell, who faced traffic issues on his final hot lap and finished in 18th place. Meanwhile, in his competitive session on his F1 return, Daniel Ricciardo performed impressively, finishing 13th at AlphaTauri and out-qualifying his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, who ended up in 17th place.