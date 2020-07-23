Limited Edition Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago Revealed

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago will be significantly more expensive than the regular SVJ

Automobili Lamborghini took the wraps off the Aventador SVJ Xago, which is a limited edition model and only 10 units will be manufactured. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago will be reserved for those who specified their Aventador SVJ online on the company's virtual Ad Personam studio. The virtual studio allows interested Lamborghini customers to customise their Lamborghini cars at the convenience of their home. The 'hexagonita' design of the Aventador SVJ Xago is inspired by the hexagon shaped clouds at planet Saturn's North Pole.

Also Read: 10,000 Units Of Lamborghini Urus Manufactured Till Date

(The design on the Aventador SVJ Xago is inspired by the hexagonal clouds found on the north Pole of Saturn)

The exterior of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago edition gets a specially-created fading hexagonal silver effect. Each car gets a unique Ad Personam contrast color livery and gloss black Nireo Ad Personam rims. The interior of these models get an exclusive seat pattern with hexagonita theme along with special contrast colour that matches the exterior. Each of the ten Aventador SVJ Xago units will have a numbered plate distinguishing them from each other.

Also Read: Lamborghini Sian Roadster Hybrid Unveiled In Italy

(The Xago was created at Lamborghini's Ad Personam studio, which was opened in 2016)

As far as specifications go, the Xago will have the same 6.5-litre V12 engine as the Aventador SVJ. The engine makes a massive 760 bhp at 8,500 rpm and the peak torque output is 720 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The supercar gets a fourth generation Haldex AWD system and a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The top speed of the Aventador SVJ is 350 kmph and the supercar does the 0-100 kmph sprint is done in 2.8 seconds.

Lamborghini launched its Ad Personam program in 2013 and opened its Ad Personam studio in 2016. Today more than 50 per cent of Lamborghini cars coming off the production line feature at least one Ad Personam detail: a percentage that has tripled over the last three years, with USA, Asia and UK being the biggest markets.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.