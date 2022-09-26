Last Lamborghini Aventador Rolls Out Of Production Marking The End Of An Era

The last Lamborghini Aventador has rolled out of the assembly line in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy, officially marking the end of an era. The final Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster rolled out in the special light blue Ad Personam colour and will be heading to the Swiss market. The iconic naturally-aspirated V12 supercar was one of Lamborghini's most successful ever and sold more than its previous V12 offerings combined. In its 11-year run, the Italian automaker sold 11,465 units with the company delivering the first 5,000 units in the fifth year of production. The 10,000 Aventador was delivered in September 2020.

The final Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster rolled out in the special light blue Ad Personam colour

Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as the Aventador LP 700-4, the coupe arrived with some mammoth-sized performance figures from its 6.5-litre V12 motor. The engine developed 690 bhp and 690 Nm of peak torque in its original avatar propelling the car from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 350 kmph. The engine was developed by Lamborghini in-house with a 60-degree angle bank between cylinders. Over the last decade, the Aventador would go on to define the last of the ICE supercar era, while spawning a host of special and limited editions.

One of the final Lamborghini Aventadors made its way to India earlier this year

The Lamborghini Aventador originated over 10 one-off and limited editions including the SVJ, Veneno, Centenario, Sian FKP 37, and more recently the Countach LPI 800-4. It also set several track records like the SVJ achieving a Nurburgring Nordschleife record for the time with a lap of 6 minutes and 44.97 seconds. With its scissor doors and timeless design, the Aventador has been frequent gracing the bedroom walls, while being regularly featured on celluloid and in video games.

The departure of the Lamborghini Aventador will make way for a new supercar from the Italian automaker. The successor is expected to be a new V12 offering, albeit with a hybrid engine. The end of the Aventador's production also makes the arrival of the new offering imminent with a global debut expected towards the end of the year.