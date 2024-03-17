Login
Limited-Run Range Rover Sport Park City Edition Unveiled

The automaker has announced that this model will be limited to only 7 units, with each unit priced at $169,000
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 17, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Range Rover has unveiled a limited-run version of its Sport SUV.
  • Each unit of the SUV will be priced at $169,000.
  • Features a hybrid powertrain.

The Range Rover Sport Park City edition has been unveiled. The automaker has announced that this model will be limited to only 7 units, with each unit priced at $169,000. Furthermore, in recognition of the community service offered by the Park City Community Foundation, Jaguar Land Rover will make a monetary donation for every vehicle sold.

 

Also Read: Actor Kartik Aaryan Adds The Range Rover SV Worth Rs 4.17 Crore To His Garage

Visually, the SUV’s exterior design is highlighted by an Ethereal Frost Silver in Satin Finish, which draws inspiration from Park City's snow-capped mountains. Complementing the exterior are 23-inch Dark Grey SV Bespoke wheels with Carbon Fiber Inserts, and deployable side steps.

Inside, the Range Rover Sport Park City Edition features 'SV Bespoke' dual tone Ebony/Light Cloud Suede Cloth headlining and Light Cloud/Ebony perforated Semi-Aniline leather seats. Unique tread plates and trim etched with 'Park City Edition' add to its distinctive appeal. Also, each vehicle comes equipped with two sets of Hinterland custom skis, Land Rover Accessories cross bars, a roof ski carrier, and two Theraguns provided in custom leather cases for post-winter activity recovery.

 

Also Read: Land Rover Range Rover Velar Prices Slashed By Rs 6.40 Lakh; Now Priced At Rs 87.90 Lakh

In terms of powertrain, the car is equipped with a 3.0-litre inline-six engine mated to an electric motor, and featuring a battery that delivers an electric-only range of 85 km. With an output of 543 hp and 800 Nm of torque, the Range Rover Sport Park City Edition accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds, with a top speed of 241 kmph. 

 

Also Read: Land Rover Has A Waiting List Of 16,000 Buyers Already For Range Rover Electric SUV

 

Commenting on the launch, Theresa Choh-Lee, Range Rover US Brand Director says,   “Range Rover clients are passionate about the luxury alpine lifestyle, so we're thrilled to bring Range Rover House back to Park City, Utah. To celebrate, we will debut the limited-edition Range Rover Sport Park City Edition, which amplifies the legendary design, capability and sporting luxury of Range Rover. With over 50 miles of electric range* and accessories ideally suited for cold weather adventures, this edition provides unique appeal to the winter sports enthusiast.”

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Range Rover# Range Rover Park City# Land Rover# Range Rover Limited Edition# Cars
