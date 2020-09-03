Lucid Air Beats The Tesla Model S In A Quarter Mile Race

The battery technology on the Lucid Air will be revealed on September 9

Lucid Air has released a video of its incoming Air electric car which has beaten a Tesla Model S in a quarter-mile run. It clocked an insane 9.9-second time, beating the car by the world's most valuable company.

"With up to 1,080 horsepower available in a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive package, the Lucid Air Dream Edition has achieved quarter-mile times as low as 9.9 seconds on a consistent basis, making it the world's quickest production sedan. This performance is wrapped in an uncompromisingly luxurious package, offering room for five passengers with class-leading interior and storage space," said the company in a release.

The Lucid Air produces 1080 bhp and it goes to all four wheels

The Lucid Air is expected to be launched next week. This car has been in the works for a very long time. The EPA has given it a very impressive rating of 832 km which makes it better than the Tesla Model S. This was achieved by the Lucid Air Dream edition, though the video features a production prototype.

One of the most interesting bits about the Lucid powertrain is that the drive unit and the inverter alone can pack 650 hp in a very small package. "Lucid's line of powerful, compact, and ultra-efficient motors are combined with integrated transmission and differential, as well as our high voltage, silicon-carbide MOSFET inverter, to create a state-of-the-art electric drive unit. Each unit packs over 650hp and can spin to 20,000RPM, yet weighs only 163lb (74kg) and is small enough to fit inside a standard aeroplane carry-on bag," said the company.

All electric range is expected to be 832 km on a single charge

Lucid's battery technology will be fully unveiled on September 9. It has been designed using its technology in Formula E. The "Wonderbox" charger which is their 19 kW bi-directional charger is also quite impressive.

