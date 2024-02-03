Login

Tesla Initiates Software Update To Fix Warning Light Issue In 2.2 Million Vehicles

The over-the-air (OTA) software update is scheduled to enhance font sizes for Brake, Park, and ABS indicators.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 3, 2024

  • According to the NHTSA, the brake, park, and anti-lock brake warning lights have a font size that falls below the federal safety standards.
  • The update specifically fixes a concern related to warning lights on the instrument panel.
  • No complaints of any injury or accidents related to this issue have been reported.

Tesla has initiated a software update for approximately 2.2 million vehicles in the United States. The update specifically fixes a concern related to warning lights on the instrument panel, which are deemed too small. The affected models include the 2012 through 2023 Model S, the 2016 through 2023 Model X, the 2017 through 2023 Model 3, the 2019 through 2024 Model Y, and the recently launched 2024 Cybertruck.

 

Also Read: Tesla Recalls Nearly 2 Lakh Vehicles Over Rearview Camera Software Glitch

According to the NHTSA, the brake, park, and anti-lock brake warning lights have a font size that falls below the federal safety standards. The OTA update will increase the font size of the Brake, Park, and Antilock Brake System (ABS) visual warning indicators to meet or exceed 3.2 mm (1/8 inch), in accordance with the official specifications. This over-the-air software correction is expected to be released in early February 2024.

 

Also Read: Tesla India Plant Could Be Set Up In Gujarat - Report

 

Tesla has already initiated the release of the software update to address this issue, with notifications set to be dispatched to owners through letters starting from March 30th. However, no complaints of any injury or accidents related to this issue have been reported.

 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

# Tesla# Tesla Model Y# Tesla Model X# Tesla Model S# Tesla Recall# Tesla Software Updates# Cars
