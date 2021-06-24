Lucid Air Reveals It Has Over 10,000 Reservations For Its First Car

Lucid Motors has revealed that now it has 10,000 reservations for the Lucid Air, the electric car which many believe is going to be the first credible rival to the Tesla Model S. These numbers may not blow your mind but considering the vehicle is from a rather small company and the vehicle is quite expensive at upwards of $70,000 going all the way to $169,900 for the Dream Edition. Lucid Motors has faced some delays with production by now Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and the former head of the Tesla Model S project has revealed that these issues are ending. Rawlinson has revealed that it is now producing quality validation prototypes in its factory in Arizona and is on track to start deliveries.

The Lucid Air is going to go head-on with the Tesla Model S Plaid

" We achieved a landmark last Friday when we started building our quality validation production run of cars. We completed our pre-production run very successfully. The quality validation builds are the cars that we eventually will sell directly to customers once we got the quality right. This is a big step in our mission to industrialize," he told CNBC.

Rawlinson is indicating that the first deliveries of the vehicle will happen in the second half of the year stating that the top-of-the-line Dream Edition will launch first. The dream edition will have over 809 kilometers of range and over 1000 bhp making it the chief rival to the Tesla Model S Plaid.