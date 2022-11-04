Mahesh Babu Elevated As Global CEO Of Switch Mobility

Electric buses and commercial vehicles maker, Switch Mobility has announced that Mahesh Babu has been elevated as global CEO of Switch Mobility. The company said that Dr. Andy Palmer, has stepped down as the Vice Chairman and CEO for person reasons, and Babu will be stepping into the role. The The Switch board has approved the elevation of Mahesh Babu, while Dheeraj Hinduja will be assuming the role of Executive Chairman with immediate effect. Mahesh Babu was previously the CEO of Mahindra Electric before joining Switch in 2021.

Part of Ashok Leyland, Switch Mobility has operations in India and the UK

Sharing about the new role, Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Switch Mobility Ltd, said, "I would like to personally thank Andy for his vision and commitment since the inception of Switch and what we have achieved so far would not have been possible without his astute leadership. Mahesh has the track record of successfully growing the business in India and I am confident that under his leadership, we can achieve the same in the UK and Europe."

Part of Ashok Leyland, Switch is one of the more prominent players in the commercial electric vehicle space with operations in the UK and India. The company has a competitive range that includes electric buses including a double decker bus. In Europe, the company will be introducing its new 12-metre E1 electric bus that will go on sale in 2023. At present, Switch has put about 300 electric vehicles on the roads of London, UK. The company has cumulatively clocked nearly 50 lakh km via its electric vehicles across multiple markets.