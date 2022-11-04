  • Home
  • News
  • Mahesh Babu Elevated As Global CEO Of Switch Mobility

Mahesh Babu Elevated As Global CEO Of Switch Mobility

Dr. Andy Palmer, has stepped down as the Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Global for person reasons and Babu will be stepping into the role with immediate effect.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
1 mins read
04-Nov-22 09:12 PM IST
Mahesh Babu Elevated As Global CEO Of Switch Mobility banner
Highlights
  • Mahesh Babu will be stepping in place of Dr. Andy Palmer at Switch Global
  • Mahesh Babu was previously the CEO of Mahindra Electric before joining Switch
  • Switch is looking at aggressive expansion plans going forward in India & Europe

Electric buses and commercial vehicles maker, Switch Mobility has announced that Mahesh Babu has been elevated as global CEO of Switch Mobility. The company said that Dr. Andy Palmer, has stepped down as the Vice Chairman and CEO for person reasons, and Babu will be stepping into the role. The The Switch board has approved the elevation of Mahesh Babu, while Dheeraj Hinduja will be assuming the role of Executive Chairman with immediate effect. Mahesh Babu was previously the CEO of Mahindra Electric before joining Switch in 2021. 

Also Read: Switch Mobility Bags 650 Orders For Electric Buses; To Accelerate Deliveries

Part of Ashok Leyland, Switch Mobility has operations in India and the UK

 

Sharing about the new role, Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Switch Mobility Ltd, said, "I would like to personally thank Andy for his vision and commitment since the inception of Switch and what we have achieved so far would not have been possible without his astute leadership. Mahesh has the track record of successfully growing the business in India and I am confident that under his leadership, we can achieve the same in the UK and Europe."

Part of Ashok Leyland, Switch is one of the more prominent players in the commercial electric vehicle space with operations in the UK and India. The company has a competitive range that includes electric buses including a double decker bus. In Europe, the company will be introducing its new 12-metre E1 electric bus that will go on sale in 2023. At present, Switch has put about 300 electric vehicles on the roads of London, UK. The company has cumulatively clocked nearly 50 lakh km via its electric vehicles across multiple markets. 

Related Articles
Gulf Oil India Partners With Switch Mobility, Piaggio For EV-Specific Fluids
Gulf Oil India Partners With Switch Mobility, Piaggio For EV-Specific Fluids
1 month ago
Switch Mobility Bags 650 Orders For Electric Buses; To Accelerate Deliveries
Switch Mobility Bags 650 Orders For Electric Buses; To Accelerate Deliveries
1 month ago
Switch Mobility To Explore Alternate Segments For Their Electric Bus
Switch Mobility To Explore Alternate Segments For Their Electric Bus
1 month ago
Switch Mobility Eyes Exporting Models From India To Other Developing Markets
Switch Mobility Eyes Exporting Models From India To Other Developing Markets
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?