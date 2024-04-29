Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Today: Here's What To Expect From The Facelifted Subcompact SUV

Mahindra has been gradually dropping teasers of the heavily updated XUV300, now rebranded as the XUV 3XO. The brand is all set to launch the refreshed model in India while promising significant changes both inside and out. The XUV300 has never seen a facelift in India since its launch in 2018. Here is what to expect from its launch today.



On the outside, the XUV 3XO is anticipated to undergo a comprehensive redesign, showcasing refreshed styling elements. Moreover, previous teasers have showcased the fascia with all LED headlights and integrated daytime running lights, a redesigned headlamp housing and new grille design, and connected tail lights at the rear along with a new alloy wheel design.



As for the interior, the XUV 3XO is expected to adopt a layout similar to the all-electric XUV400 Pro, introduced earlier this year. Key features will include a 10.25-inch freestanding infotainment system, complemented by a digital instruments display. The refreshed model is also expected to get a dual-zone auto climate control system, a wireless charger, 360-degree surround-view cameras and an electric sunroof.



Under the hood, Mahindra is set to retain the current range of options for the XUV 3XO. This includes a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 108 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, a 1.2-litre turbo-GDi petrol engine generating 128 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine with outputs of 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT.

The expected price range for the Mahindra XUV 3X0 is Rs. 8.5 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned to carandbike for all the live updates from the launch event!