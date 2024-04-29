Login

Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Today: Here's What To Expect From The Facelifted Subcompact SUV

Mahindra is all set to launch the refreshed XUV300, now rebranded as the XUV 3XO.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The facelifted model is all set to launch in India today.
  • Expect a completely revamped exterior design.
  • The price range is expected to be between Rs 8.5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra has been gradually dropping teasers of the heavily updated XUV300, now rebranded as the XUV 3XO. The brand is all set to launch the refreshed model in India while promising significant changes both inside and out. The XUV300 has never seen a facelift in India since its launch in 2018. Here is what to expect from its launch today. 
 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Interior Teased Ahead Of April 29 Launch

 


On the outside, the XUV 3XO is anticipated to undergo a comprehensive redesign, showcasing refreshed styling elements. Moreover, previous teasers have showcased the fascia with all LED headlights and integrated daytime running lights, a redesigned headlamp housing and new grille design, and connected tail lights at the rear along with a new alloy wheel design.


As for the interior, the XUV 3XO is expected to adopt a layout similar to the all-electric XUV400 Pro, introduced earlier this year. Key features will include a 10.25-inch freestanding infotainment system, complemented by a digital instruments display. The refreshed model is also expected to get a dual-zone auto climate control system, a wireless charger, 360-degree surround-view cameras and an electric sunroof. 
 

Also Read: Mahindra Bolero Neo Receives 1 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

 


Under the hood, Mahindra is set to retain the current range of options for the XUV 3XO. This includes a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 108 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, a 1.2-litre turbo-GDi petrol engine generating 128 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine with outputs of 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The expected price range for the Mahindra XUV 3X0 is Rs. 8.5 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned to carandbike for all the live updates from the launch event!

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra XUV300# Mahindra XUV3XO# XUV 3XO# Mahindra XUV 3X0# Cars# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.8
2021 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • 27,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 4.75 Lakh
₹ 10,638/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai i20 Active, New Delhi
8.1
2018 Hyundai i20 Active
  • 42,189 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.35 Lakh
₹ 11,982/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, New Delhi
8.0
2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 38,983 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
₹ 8,623/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 48,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.9 Lakh
₹ 19,933/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda WR-V, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Honda WR-V
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 17,357/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.9
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8 Lakh
₹ 17,917/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 8.75 Lakh
₹ 18,502/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Research More on Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300
8.4

Mahindra XUV300

Starts at ₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View XUV300 Specifications
View XUV300 Features

Popular Mahindra Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Having ditched the XUV300 name, Mahindra’s subcompact SUV continues with two petrol engine options, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine; available in a total of nine trims.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC
The new automatic variant slots between the base and range-topping automatic variants.
Toyota Rumion G Automatic Launched At Rs 13 Lakh
Xiaomi took a little over a month to reach this production milestone.
Xiaomi Rolls Out 10,000th SU7 Electric Sedan
The 3XO is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV300, which will sport an all-new design and is expected to get a range of new features
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
The 2024 Force Gurkha will be offered in both 3- & 5-door versions. Bookings opened for a token of Rs. 25,000 and the launch will happen in the first week of May 2024.
Force Gurkha Bookings Open At Rs. 25,000; Launch In Early May
The new Gen3 Evo will make its entry into Formula E next season and the upgrades promise faster acceleration times, charging and more
Formula E Reveals Gen3 Evo Race Car, Set To Debut In 2025
Reigning three-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia claimed his third consecutive victory at the Circuito de Jerez Angel Nieto
MotoGP: Bagnaia Beats Marquez After Battle For The Win In Jerez
The discounts are only applicable on units of the C40 Recharge manufactured in 2023, and are only valid till stocks last
Volvo C40 Recharge Now Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh
The NS400 will be the most powerful iteration of the Pulsar to date upon its launch on May 3
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Spied Ahead Of May 3 Launch
Pramac's Jorge Martin once again clinched the sprint victory in a heart-pounding race of attrition at Jerez
MotoGP: Jorge Martin Seizes Victory in Spanish Grand Prix Sprint Race
Having ditched the XUV300 name, Mahindra’s subcompact SUV continues with two petrol engine options, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine; available in a total of nine trims.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC
The 3XO is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV300, which will sport an all-new design and is expected to get a range of new features
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
This is the lowest rating a Mahindra passenger vehicle has received under the #SaferCarsForIndia initiative since the Scorpio’s zero-star performance in 2016.
Mahindra Bolero Neo Receives 1 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Mahindra previously confirmed the XUV.e9 will be positioned above the XUV.e8, and both models will likely debut in production form next year.
All-Electric Mahindra XUV.e9 Spied On Test In India
Latest teaser confirms that the new 3XO will get Mahindra’s AdrenoX-connected features.
Mahindra XUV 3XO To Have AdrenoX-Enabled Remote Climate Control
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Today: Here's What To Expect From The Facelifted Subcompact SUV
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved