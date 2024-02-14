Mahindra XUV300 Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.28 Lakh

Mahindra is offering substantial discounts on select models in its passenger vehicle lineup throughout February 2024, mainly to clear out stock from the MY23 lineup. Among these discounted models is the XUV300, as the company gears up for the launch of its facelifted version in the coming weeks. The XUV300 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 82,000 and total benefits amounting to Rs 1.28 lakh.

Buyers of the XUV300 can also benefit from exchange bonuses and free accessories.

In addition to cash discounts, buyers of the MY23 XUV300 can benefit from exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, complimentary accessories, extended warranties, and more. However, it is important to note that the discount amount varies depending on the chosen variant and location, and these offers are only valid until stocks last.

Prices for the XUV300 range between Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

The XUV300 is offered in five trims, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13 lakh. Its feature list includes fully automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse camera, cruise control, an electric tailgate release, and hill start assist. Safety features comprise two airbags as standard and six airbags in the top variant.

Under the hood, the XUV300 offers a 1.2-litre petrol engine generating 109 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, while the turbo-petrol derivative produces a higher output of 129 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. The diesel option delivers 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. All engine variants are available with either AMT or manual transmission options.