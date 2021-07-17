  • Home
Mahindra XUV300: Top 5 Highlights

The Mahindra XUV300 is based on the SsangYong Tivoli platform but has been shortened in order to fit in the sub 4-metre bracket.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
17-Jul-21 11:05 AM IST
  • The Mahindra XUV300 has the longest wheelbase in its segment.
  • It is based on SsangYong Tivoli's platform, tweaked for Indian market.
  • It's well loaded in terms of features and gets petrol and diesel engines.

The Mahindra XUV300 went on sale in India in February 2019 and the automaker has made several additions to its range since then. The AMT automatic variants on both engine options were launched around eight months later and it made its BS6 transition last year. The Mahindra XUV300 is based on the SsangYong Tivoli platform but has been shortened in order to fit in the sub 4-metre bracket. It is still the widest and has the longest wheelbase in the subcompact SUV segment. Here are the top highlights.

Exterior

5g399heg

The Mahindra XUV300 is based on the Tivoli's platform.

The design of the Mahindra XUV300 has been inspired by the Cheetah which refers to the front end along with the character lines on the sides of the car in this case. The design of the new XUV300 is edgy and stylish! We like the way the front end looks. The slim grille is accentuated by the LED projector headlamps and daytime running lamps give it a sophisticated look. The fog lamps get black housing and are sort of connected to a headlamp by a thin DRL strip. View it in profile and you see the typical crossover stance. The character lines above the wheel arches add muscle to the XUV300 along with the plastic cladding on the lower edges of the car. The rear is characterised by smart-looking tail lamps and an integrated spoiler on the white, contrast roof, which looks good. The chunky, thick C-pillar adds to the solidity of the XUV300.

Interior

jisl8qsk

It gets dual-tone interiors.

The cabin of the XUV300 is finished in off-white and black and the materials used are exact same which we have seen on the Mahindra Marazzo. It also gets the silver finish on the dash and central console and piano black touches on the doors' armrests. However, at 308 litres, the Mahindra XUV300 has the smallest boot in the segment.

Features

fsimf5k4

(Mahindra XUV300 AMT)

Mahindra has done well to pack the XUV300 with features such as dual-zone climate control with memory function, modes for steering feel, tyre pressure monitoring systems, front parking sensors and so on, the W8 and more specifically, the W8 (O) which are first-in-class features. Other features include an electric sunroof, cruise control, LED daytime running lamps and a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which gets smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is app connectivity as well where you can connect the Mahindra Blue Sense app and check your driving score.

Safety 

lhha1j5c

The Mahindra XUV300 is one of the safest cars in India, with a global NCAP crash test rating of 5 stars

Also, the W8 (O) variant gets 7 airbags which is again segment-best. It also gets other safety features like ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as standard. Moreover, it is equipped with all the driver-aid features like the Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and Traction Control. It is one of the safest cars on sale in India, with a global NCAP crash test rating of 5 stars.

Engines

e3aujj88

It gets both petrol and diesel engine options.

The Mahindra XUV300 will get a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine makes 110 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine pumps out 115 bhp and churns out a class-leading torque of 300 Nm. A six-speed gearbox is standard and both engines are also offered with AMT gearbox.

