Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV300: What Are The Differences?

The XUV300 has finally received a facelift after being in the market for 5 years. Here’s how the newer XUV 3XO compares to the older model
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Mahindra XUV 3XO gets a completely revamped design.
  • Gets an all-new interior layout.
  • Petrol options get a new 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

Mahindra has finally launched the XUV 3XO in India. Now renamed, this marks the first time that the XUV300 has received a facelift ever since its launch in 2019. The latest iteration of the subcompact SUV features a wide array of changes such as an all-new design, a new interior layout and a wider equipment list. Here’s a deeper look into all the ways the XUV 3XO is different from the XUV300.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC

 

Exterior and Dimensions

The Mahindra XUV 3XO looks strikingly different from its predecessor

 

The XUV 3XO’s design significantly departs from its predecessor, the XUV300. Mahindra opted for a more polarising appearance with the XUV 3XO which has been the subject of divided opinions on the internet since its launch. Design elements like the trapezoidal headlamp clusters outlined by DRLs and the grille with large air intakes give the vehicle a completely new look up front. The rear end also gets notable changes such as new taillamps connected via a lightbar and a redesigned bumper. The silhouette, however, has mostly been retained by the brand.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Nexon, Brezza, Sonet And Venue: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared

Viewed in profile, the XUV 3XO is nearly identical to the XUV300, save for its larger 17-inch alloys.

 

The XUV 3XO’s dimensions are only marginally different from the XUV 300, with the former being only 5 mm shorter in length and 20 mm taller in height.

 

Interior and Features

The XUV 3XO (top) now gets a more up-to-date cabin with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen system.

 

On the inside, the XUV 3XO now gets a more up-to-date interior layout, identical to the XUV400 Pro that launched earlier this year. It now features a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instruments display. For reference, the older model came with a 7.0-inch infotainment screen and was equipped with an analogue cluster. Mahindra has also updated the climate control switchgear and added glossy black finishes on the dashboard to give it a more premium appearance.

 

Some segment-first features on the XUV 3XO include a panoramic sunroof and dual-zone automatic climate control

 

The vehicle gets an even larger list of features than before including many segment firsts such as dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof and an electronic parking brake (EPB), among other features such as leatherette seats, a seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, and a six-way adjustable driver’s seats. 

 

The vehicle also comes with a host of safety features including 360-degree cameras, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and blind spot monitoring. A few other features include hill descent control and hill hold control, vehicle dynamics control and traction control.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed: Diesel-AMT The Most Frugal Option

 

 

Powertrains

 

Mahindra has chosen to retain the same set of powertrain options for the XUV 3XO. These include a 1.2-litre turbo petrol (110 bhp, 200 Nm), 1.2-litre T-GDi petrol (130 bhp, 230 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel motor (115 bhp, 300 Nm). All versions get a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, the automatic option offered with the two petrol engine options has changed. Previously, Mahindra only offered an automated manual transmission (AMT) in the XUV300, but now, both petrol engines get a six-speed torque converter from Aisin, while the diesel can be had with the six-speed automated manual transmission.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT First Drive: Revitalised Sub-4M SUV Guns For The Top

Popular Mahindra Models

