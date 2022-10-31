Maruti Suzuki Ertiga – Create New Memories Together

As human beings, we love to create memories, and some of our happiest memories are created during the festive seasons. Like, bringing home a new car, or going on a holiday road trip with your family and friends or simply the joy of being together. Really, the list is endless. So, when we talk about celebrating the festive holidays with your near and dear on the road, then what could be a better companion for the trip than the Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga? In fact, it’s the ideal choice for those who love to travel, celebrate, and create new memories together with their family and friends.

The Next-Gen Ertiga looks bold, stylish and comes with a host of smart tech and features.

Now, the Next-Gen Ertiga received a facelift only earlier this year, and with the recent update, the MPV has become bolder, more stylish, frugal and a lot more fun. On the outside, there is a new, bolder chrome grille, a pair of projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, 3D Origami style LED taillamps, and a set of new machined two-tone alloy wheels. Step inside, and you’ll be welcomed by a spacious three-row cabin, which can accommodate up to 7 passengers. The seats are well-bolstered and come with adjustable headrests for all passengers as standard. Plus, the roof-mounted AC vents ensure optimal cooling inside the cabin.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a 7-inch touchscreen display equipped with the SmartPlay Pro infotainment system.

Now, in case you like to go out on road trips, with your near and dear during the festive holidays, then you can simply fold the third-row seats to create a massive 550-litre luggage space. So yes, be it a weekend outing or a week-long getaway, the Ertiga is equipped for all. But that’s not it. To keep you entertained inside the cabin, Maruti Suzuki is also offering a 7-inch touchscreen display equipped with the SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, which has both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The music system is paired with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, and thanks to the steering-mounted buttons, you can even control your favourite tunes without removing your hands from the wheel.

The Suzuki Connect app offer several connected car features that make the Next-Gen Ertiga a smart MPV.

The Next-Gen Ertiga also gets the Suzuki Connect, offering a bunch of connected car features like - remote door lock/unlock, and remote AC control. Plus, you also get security features like theft alerts, vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, valet alerts, emergency, and breakdown alerts, among more. Suzuki Connect can be controlled using both your smartphone and smartwatch.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga now gets the new-gen 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with smart hybrid technology.

But it is not just about looks and features. Maruti Suzuki has kicked things a notch up even in the performance department. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga now gets the new-gen 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with smart hybrid technology. The engine makes about 102 bhp and nearly 137 Nm of peak torque, and for those looking for a spirited driving experience, the Next-Gen Ertiga also gets a new 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Now, if you are worried about fuel economy, then fret not. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has always offered the right balance between performance and efficiency, and it continues to do so. The petrol version alone offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 20.51 kmpl. However, if you are looking for a more economical package, you can even go for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG. Equipped with the company's S-CNG technology, the MPV offers an incredible ARAI-certified mileage of 26.11 kmpl. Now, that’s what you call efficient!

Equipped with the company's S-CNG technology, the Next-Gen Ertiga offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.11 kmpl.

If that’s not enough, then let us tell you, the Next-Gen Ertiga doesn’t compromise on safety either. The MPV is built on the Suzuki TECT platform and is made of high-tensile steel, which effectively absorbs and disperses crash energy and makes it a safety cocoon on wheels. This comes in addition to the safety net of 4 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, speed alert system, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, and rear parking sensors. While the rear-view camera makes parking easier than ever, the automatic variants get the added protection of ESP and Hill Hold Assist as standard.

Clearly, if you are looking for that ideal family car this festive season, then there couldn’t be a more perfect choice than the Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. So, the only question is, what are waiting for? Visit the Maruti Suzuki Arena website today and take the first step towards creating that memory of bringing home your Next-Gen Ertiga.