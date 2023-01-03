Maruti Suzuki Reports 18 Per Cent Decline in Production In December 2022

Maruti Suzuki saw production numbers decline for the month of December 2022 the company revealed in a regulatory filing. The carmaker reported a 18 per cent year-on-year decline in production for the last month of 2022 with 1,24,722 units produced. The carmaker had produced 1,52,029 units in the same month in 2021. Production numbers were also down 18.3 per cent month-on-month with the company having produced 1,52,786 units in November 2022.

Production numbers across almost all segments were down on a year-on-year basis with only production of mid-size sedans and vans growing over the same period in 2021. In the mid-size segment production of the Ciaz was up a notable 53.9 per cent against a low base of 1,838 units in December 2021. In the vans category, production for the Eeco was up 13.3 per cent with 10,250 units produced as against 9,045 units in the corresponding month in 2021.

Production of the Alto and S-Presso (Mini sub-segment) was down by about 41.5 per cent to 11,348 units in December 2022 as against 19,396 units a year ago. Production in the compact sub-segment housing popular models such as the Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Wagon R too declined to 72,405 units as against 86,694 units in December 2021 (down 16.5 per cent).

Utility Vehicle production too were down at 27,303 units as against 31,794 units. The carmaker also reported that it produced just 587 units of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle in December 2022 as against 3,262 units in the same month in 2021. The company said that shortage of electronic components had had an effect on the company's overall production.

The decline in production numbers also coincided with a a decline in the company’s sales for the month. The carmaker reported a 9.9 per cent year-on-year decline in cumulative sales for December 2022 with 1,39,347 units retailed. The carmaker’s sales in December 2021 had stood at 1,53,149 units.