Maserati Grows Presence In South Asian Markets; Enters Cambodia

Maserati's complete range will now be available in Cambodia in addition to more than seventy markets internationally.

The showroom is situated in Cambodias capital Phnom Penh expand View Photos
The showroom is situated in Cambodias capital Phnom Penh

Maserati has announced the opening of a new market in Asia Pacific as the brand enters Cambodia. Maserati is represented in Cambodia by HGB Group. The showroom is situated in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh. The facility includes a showroom of 610 sqm displaying the Maserati product line-up and a workshop of 1.760 sqm equipped with 3 work bays.

Bernard Loire, Chief Commercial Officer Maserati, said, “Selecting the right partner and having great products are the foundations for success across the region. Maserati is entering in a period of intense changes with revolutionary new cars, innovations and projects. Now for us, the focus is strongly on the future, including hybrid and electric models.”

Maserati is represented in Cambodia by HGB Group.

Maserati's complete range will now be available in Cambodia in addition to more than seventy markets internationally. The company already has partners in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia in the South Asian market.

Cambodia is a very promising market for Maserati as the luxury car market is estimated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 14 per cent from 2017 to 2020.

