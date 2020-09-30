Maserati MC20 Supercar To Be Equipped With Bridgestone Potenza Tyres

Maserati's first-ever hybrid supercar was unveiled earlier this month and it's the car that draws inspiration from F1 cars, celebrating its return to racing. It's also very important to have a good set of tyres that can complement the performance of a sports car. So Maserati has partnered with Bridgestone that will supply the Potenza tyres to the carmakers for the MC20. Bridgestone says that Potenza tyres have been custom-engineered especially for the MC20 and they enhance the driving dynamics and overall performance of the MC20.

The Maserati MC20 is the Italian carmaker's first hybrid supercar.

These bespoke Potenza tyres feature an asymmetric tread design for enhanced steering response and grip around the corners. A newly developed tread compound enhances grip and an internal crown structure that distributes footprint pressure evenly when cornering. These elements provide a high-performance tyre which delivers an optimum mix of control, speed and stability that improves the supercar's overall performance. The Maserati MC20 celebrates the brand's return to racing and Bridgestone's Potenza tyres were born from a long association with Formula One racing.

The Bridgestone Potenzia tyres on the MC20 are custom-engineered.

Speaking on this announcement Steven De Bock, Vice President, Consumer Replacement and- Bridgestone EMIA said, "Fully developed, tested and manufactured in Europe, these custom-designed Potenza tyres have been designed to meet the high demands of Maserati. Collaborating once again with Maserati, we developed a specially engineered Potenza tyre that enables Maserati's MC20 to deliver on its power, control and sporting capabilities."

Maserati MC20's engine draws inspiration from F1 cars.

Under the hood will be a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 motor that's been christened 'Nettuno' which has been developed in-house by Maserati. It is tuned to churn out 621 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque and uses dual spark plugs for each cylinder, and the secondary lateral spark plug is a straight lift from F1 cars, getting out the best possible performance from this powertrain and at the same time optimising the fuel consumption levels. The engine is coupled with an electric motor as well, so yes, it's a mild-hybrid powertrain, as mentioned before. It does a 0-100 kmph run in just 2.8 seconds and the supercar has a top speed of 310 kmph. The MC20 boasts a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio of 2.3 kg per bhp. It gets four driving modes - Wet, GT, Sport, and Corsa - that are toggled via the drive mode selector, with a fifth "ESC Off" option that disables traction control completely.

