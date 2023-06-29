Maserati Reveals MC20 GT2 Engine Note Ahead Of Public Debut

Maserati is set to publicly unveil the new MC20 GT2 racecar in Belgium at the 24 Hours of Spa on June 30. The carmaker had back in March shared images of the test car from its shakedown at the Autodromo Varano de’ Melegari along with renderings of what the final product looked like. Specifications for the powertrain however remained under wraps.

Now ahead of its public debut at the race circuit, Maserati has shared a short video on social media providing an uninterrupted soundtrack of the race-tuned Nettuno V6 engine from the GT2. The 24-second video offers an immersive auditory experience as the car accelerates and transitions through gears, creating brief pauses before achieving its maximum speed. The unit in the road car develops 621 bhp and 729 bhp though we expect the race car to be tuned to conform to GT2 race standard so expect the final power figures to be different.

From what we know, Maserati has made extensive aerodynamic changes to the MC20 to conform to GT2 specifications along with putting the car on a diet to reduce weight. The previously shared images have revealed a stripped-back cabin with a sole driver seat, FIA-grade roll cage and a yoke-style racing steering with several buttons at the driver’s fingertips.

GT racing. Are you ready?

We knew we’d be back.

This Friday 30 June we’re unveiling the racer that will drive us back into GT championships: the Maserati GT2.

See you at Spa-Francorchamps for the World Premiere.#RACEBEYOND #Maserati #MaseratiGT2 pic.twitter.com/Hmo0VBi4Fm — MaseratiCorse (@MaseratiCorse) June 26, 2023

In addition to the MC20 GT2, Maserati has recently revealed other upcoming models in a short teaser film titled "Companions on a Journey." This film highlighted the MC20 Cielo, the GranTurismo Folgore, and the Grecale SUV, representing Maserati's future direction. Notably, the Ghibli will be discontinued in 2024, and Maserati is preparing to launch the Maserati Quattroporte EV next year, aimed at competing with the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S Plaid.



