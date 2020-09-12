New Cars and Bikes in India
New Maserati Grecale SUV Officially Teased

The Maserati Grecale derives its name from the north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea. It will be built at the Cassino facility in Italy, where the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is built.

It will be the second SUV from Maserati after the Levante.

Maserati has officially teased a new compact SUV, which is expected to make its debut next year. To be called Grecale, the SUV's name was announced during the 'MMXX' event where the brand showcased the MC20 mild-hybrid supercar. The 2021 Maserati Grecale SUV will be built at Cassino plant in Italy, which is the same plant where the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia sedan are manufactured. Moreover, the pre-production units are likely to be rolled out by early 2021.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati

As the carmaker now is looking to strengthen its SUV product portfolio, this will be Maserati's second SUV after the Levante, and it will be positioned below it in the brand's SUV lineup. The carmaker will be investing around 800 million Euros for setting up a new production line.

The upcoming Maserati SUV is named after the north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea, which is Maserati's long-standing practice of naming its cars. This naming practice commenced in 1963 with the legendary Mistral, followed by Ghibli, Bora, Merak and Khamsin. Even, the Levante derives its name from the same practice, which was launched in the year 2016.

kt6uapvoThe Grecale SUV is expected to borrow features from the Levante SUV (Image used for representation purpose)

The teaser image released by the carmaker clearly shows that the SUV will bear a slightly smaller silhouette compared to the Levante. The SUV will sport the signature Trident on the grille up front. On the inside, the SUV is likely to lift some of its features from the Levante SUV. Other details are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Maserati MC20 Mild-Hybrid Supercar Revealed; First Maserati Supercar In 15 Years​

0 Comments

During the event, Maserati didn't announce powertrain details for the Grecale. However, the SUV is expected to be offered in three versions - hybrid, fully electric powertrains, and the internal-combustion engine. Once launched, Maserati's sub-Levante SUV will take on the likes of Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Porsche Macan and the BMW X3.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

