Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati

Actor Sunny Leone is an avid car buff and has quite the liking for Italian automaker Maserati. So much so that the actor recently brought home a new Maserati Ghibli, her third car from the carmaker. Leone took to social media platform Instagram to share the news and also pose with her new prized possession finished in the Bianco white paint scheme. Prior to buying the new Ghibli, Sunny already has the Maserati Quattroporte in her garage and also purchased the limited edition Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo in 2017. The new Ghibli was delivered to the star and her family in Los Angeles, US, where the actor is currently based since the lockdown.

The Maserati Ghibli is the automaker's entry-level performance sedan and quite stylish with the quintessential Italian flair. The sedan draws power from a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that develops 345 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The performance sedan can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.5 seconds and has a top speed of 267 kmph. Sunny's Ghibli is one of the last examples of the 2020 model as the 2021 version was announced earlier this year with a mild-hybrid powertrain. In fact, Maserati also announced a Trofeo version of the Ghibli with even more power in August this year.

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber own an envious list of cars. All three Maseratis have been bought in the US though. The Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo was restricted to just 450 units globally when it first went on sale and was priced at ₹ 1.3 crore (ex-showroom, India) when it was introduced in India. The Quattroporte is the brand's flagship sedan and the one that made it to Sunny's garage was finished in black. Meanwhile, the actor opts to be chauffeur-driven in India and chooses between BMW 7 Series and the Audi A5.

It's interesting to see Sunny choose the Ghibli as her latest ride instead of a plethora of luxury SUVs that are available and are preferred by most celebrities the world over. In India, director Rohit Shetty also owns the Maserati Ghibli, while actor Arjun Kapoor is the owner of the Maserati Levante. In fact, the actor was one of the first customers of the performance SUV in India. Maserati has traditionally been a performance sedan and coupe maker but did adapt to changing market trends with the Levante. The flagship Maserati packs all the goodness of the Italian manufacturer's performance DNA in a spacious and well-packaged cabin. Maserati retails its complete range in India.

