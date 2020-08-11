Maserati Ghibli & Quattroporte Trofeo Unveiled With V8 Power; Bookings Begin In India

Italian automaker Maserati has unveiled its new Trofeo range that witnesses the performance badge now being adorned on its sedan range. The luxury carmaker has unleashed the new Maserati Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo that pack the twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from its Maranello sibling - Ferrari. This is for the first time that the Ghibli sedan gets the iconic V8 engine, while the Quattroporte has been powered by the exquisitely-crafted mill in the GTS trim, albeit with power restricted to 523 bhp. As you'd expect, the new Trofeo badge not only brings in more power but cosmetic upgrades and feature upgrades on the fastest sedans ever from the manufacturer. With the global unveil, bookings for the Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo have begun in India.

Also Read: 2021 Maserati Ghibli Mild Hybrid Unveiled In Italy

Maserati Ghibli 1.31 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo and the Ghibli Trofeo have a top speed of 326 kmph

The new Maserati Ghibli Trofeo and the Quattroporte Trofeo draw power from the 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that develops 572 bhp at 6250 rpm and 730 Nm of peak torque available between 2250-5250 rpm. To give you perspective, those are the same power figures as the Maserati Levante Trofeo that was introduced in 2018. Both the Trofeo sedans carry a top speed of 326 kmph, while the Levante has a top speed of 302 kmph.

Exterior highlights on the Trofeo range include the red accents and the gloss black finish on the front grille

Unlike the Levante, the new Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo are offered only in the rear-wheel-drive configuration and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds. Given that the Ghibli is lighter, it takes two-tenths faster to reach 100 kmph. The cars do come with a limited-slip differential while using a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Maserati Trofeo's grille sports the trident logo with gloss-black finished slats and carbon fibre inserts

There's ample to visually differentiate the Maserati Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo from the standard versions. The cars get red accents, revised taillights inspired from the Alfieri concept and 3200 GT, and a revised front grille with a piano black finish and carbon fibre inserts. The Ghibli Trofeo even gets air ducts finished in carbon fibre on the new hood for better engine cooling. The Trofeo sedans ride on 21-inch wheels, while the Levante Trofeo comes with 22-inch alloys as standard. There are new metallic colour options too.

Also Read: Maserati Gran Turismo Electric And Gran Cabrio Electric Scheduled For 2021

The Maserati Ghibli Trofeo and the Quattroporte Trofeo ride on 21-inch alloy wheels and get metallic colour options

All three Trofeo models are rich on the feature front and incorporate the Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) system for enhanced active safety, driving dynamics and more control over performance. There's the new Corsa button that further enhances the driving dynamics, while the new Launch Control feature borrowed from the Levante Trofeo does all the hard work to give you that perfect start on a track-day. The headrests bear the Trofeo badge and the interior is finished in full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather.

The cabin on the Quattroporte and Ghibli Trofeo get the larger 10.1-inch touchscreen system with better graphics

The big update on the Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo is the larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers better graphics and interface. Meanwhile, the Levante Trofeo continues to use the 8.4-inch display with improved resolution and graphics. All three cars now come with Maserati Connected programme that offers an array of connectivity features. The Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) has also received updates.

Also Read: Maserati MC20 Engine Details Revealed; Global Unveil On September 9

The Trofeo range gets redesigned taillights inspired from the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car

The new Trofeo-badged Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte could be the last of the sedans to sport the Ferrari engines. The Maranello-based automaker has made it clear that the company will not extend the contract with Maserati to supply engines further, with the current deal set to expire sometime in 2021 or 2022. This means that the next-generation Quattroporte that is scheduled to arrive in 2022 will draw power from an in-house developed engine. The same will be the case with the next-gen Ghibli that will arrive later in the decade. The new cars are likely to draw power from the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that will debut on Maserati MC20 supercar set to debut this September.

The Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo will be built at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant at Grugliasco, while the Levante Trofeo will be produced at the Mirafiori plant. Both plants are located in Turin, Italy.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.