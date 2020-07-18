New Cars and Bikes in India

Maserati Gran Turismo Electric And Gran Cabrio Electric Scheduled For 2021

Maserati has confirmed that its first two all-electric models will go on sale next year in the global markets and will be the Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio.

The Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio will be the brand's first electric vehicle.

It was last year in September when Maserati confirmed introducing its first ever all-electric vehicle (EV) in 2021. In fact, the Italian carmaker has confirmed that its first two all-electric models going on sale next year in the global markets will be the Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio. Maserati has recently stepped towards electrification with the introduction of the Ghibli mild-hybrid.

Maserati GranTurismo

2.25 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maserati GranTurismo Price

maserati granturismo sport special edition

The Maserati Gran Turismo and GranCabrio will be assembled at the Mirafori plant.

While sharing details of the new Maserati Ghibli Hybrid the company said in a statement, "The new Ghibli Hybrid represents the first step in a plan that will lead to the electrification of all new Maserati models. The Brand's first all-electric cars will be the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio, scheduled for 2021." We already know that Maserati is developing full electric powerplants which will be installed on future Maserati models. Production of the new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio, will commence in 2021. The company has decided to build both models at the Mirafiori production hub, with an investment of 800 million Euros. This investment is in addition to the investment Maserati made at its Modena plant in a separate production line for the Ghibli Hybrid.

co0fv2go

Maserati is also developing a new utility vehicle which will be manufactured at the Cassino plant.

0 Comments

Also in the making is a new utility vehicle which will be manufactured at Cassino and will be playing a key role for the brand in terms of innovation and technological advancements. About 800 million Euros will be invested in construction of the new production line. The first pre-production cars are expected to come off the line by 2021.

