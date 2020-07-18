Maserati Gran Turismo Electric And Gran Cabrio Electric Scheduled For 2021

It was last year in September when Maserati confirmed introducing its first ever all-electric vehicle (EV) in 2021. In fact, the Italian carmaker has confirmed that its first two all-electric models going on sale next year in the global markets will be the Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio. Maserati has recently stepped towards electrification with the introduction of the Ghibli mild-hybrid.

The Maserati Gran Turismo and GranCabrio will be assembled at the Mirafori plant.

While sharing details of the new Maserati Ghibli Hybrid the company said in a statement, "The new Ghibli Hybrid represents the first step in a plan that will lead to the electrification of all new Maserati models. The Brand's first all-electric cars will be the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio, scheduled for 2021." We already know that Maserati is developing full electric powerplants which will be installed on future Maserati models. Production of the new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio, will commence in 2021. The company has decided to build both models at the Mirafiori production hub, with an investment of 800 million Euros. This investment is in addition to the investment Maserati made at its Modena plant in a separate production line for the Ghibli Hybrid.

Maserati is also developing a new utility vehicle which will be manufactured at the Cassino plant.

Also in the making is a new utility vehicle which will be manufactured at Cassino and will be playing a key role for the brand in terms of innovation and technological advancements. About 800 million Euros will be invested in construction of the new production line. The first pre-production cars are expected to come off the line by 2021.

