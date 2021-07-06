May 2021 Was The Third Best Month In the History For Plug-in Vehicles Globally

Global sales of electric cars have risen by 199 per cent year on year with more than 4,42,000 electric cars sold in the moms of May 2021. This means globally, the market share of plugin electric vehicles improved to 6.6 per cent. This number includes plug-in hybrid vehicles and pure electric vehicles.

During the first five months of sales of plug-in vehicles stood at almost 2 million units. So this represents another improvement and May 2021 was the third-best month overall for plug-in vehicles after December 2020 and March 2021. May 2021 beat out the sales figures of January and February 2021.

Many believe that the Tesla Model Y will become the best selling EV beating out even the Model 3

Expectedly, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y were the best selling electric cars in the world. Interestingly they were followed by the Wuling's Hong Gang Mini EV, followed by the Volkswagen ID.4. The best selling plugin hybrid was the Toyota Prius Prime which was in number 8 position behind electric vehicles like the Renault Zoe and Volkswagen ID.3.

The top-selling models for the month:

Tesla Model 3 - 30,874 and 172,672 YTD (#1)

Tesla Model Y - 29,378 and 101,674 YTD (#3)

Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV - 26,742 and 152,667 YTD (#2)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 8,529 and 26,271 YTD (#5)

Changan Benni EV - 8,371 (22,819 YTD #12)

Volkswagen ID.3 - 6,227 and 23,929 YTD (#10)

Renault ZOE - 6,020 and 22,987 YTD (#11)

Toyota Prius Prime - 5,850 and 20,096 YTD (#20)

BYD Han EV - 5,764 and 32,865 YTD (#4)

Hyundai Kona Electric - 5,241 and 24,914 YTD (#7)