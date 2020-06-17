Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limo And GLA To Be Launched In Q4 2020

The Indian auto industry is set to get back on the track post the lockdown period and automakers are coming up with new models which were delayed due to the lockdown. Mercedes-Benz India too has started with new launches, introducing the all-new third-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS today and is gearing up to bring in more affordable models in Q4 this year. The German carmaker is gearing up to launch the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and GLA in the last quarter of 2020, which is when it is expecting demand to be restored, being the apt time to launch volume generating models.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA will be sold as a CKD unit.

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-In-Chief, carandbike after today's launch, Santosh Iyer, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said, "We are expecting the demand to go up in Q4 and that's by when other new cars will also come in. So as of now we don't have the A-Class or the GLA and all these cars are expected to arrive in q4 of this year. In this current COVID situation our volume products are not there, so in 50 per cent of the market we are not there right now so we are looking forward to Q4 much more enthusiastically as that is when the market will come back."

Mercedes-Benz India has started accepting bookings for the A-Class Limousine.

All upcoming models and even the GLS will be sold in India as completely knocked down (CKD) units and Mercedes-Benz India has already started importing the kits. Both models will be powered by 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BS6 petrol and diesel engines and an AMG line variant is also expected to be on the cards. Mercedes-Benz India has also started accepting bookings for the A-Class Limousine.

