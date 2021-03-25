2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch its new entry-level sedan - the A-Class Limousine today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. The new A-Class Limousine has been one of the most anticipated launches in the luxury car space, and with its arrival, the company will finally have an A-Class model in its range after over a year. Globally, the A-Class sedan made its debut in 2018, however, India first got to see it at the 2020 Auto Expo.

We have already driven both the standard and the AMG-spec version of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine , and you can read our detailed reviews on carandbike website. The standard version is offered in both petrol and diesel versions. The former - Mercedes-Benz A 200 Limousine petrol - is powered by a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo motor that puts out 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque at 1620 - 4000 rpm. The petrol powertrain is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

The diesel version, which is the A 220d Limousine, comes with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder oil burner under its hood that is tuned to churn out 148 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque at 1400 - 3200 rpm. This engine is mated to an eight-speed DCT automatic transmission. As for the Mercedes-AMG A35, the performance sedan comes with a 2.0-litre engine that makes 302 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine: