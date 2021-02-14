Mercedes-Benz Crosses 50 Million Vehicle Production Milestone

The first new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class from Factory 56 is the 50-millionth car from Mercedes-Benz to roll off the line in the global production network. A total of 50 million vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz and smart brands have been produced over the past 75 years. At the moment, the global production network is focusing on the implementation of the electric mobility offensive. By 2022 a total of six new Mercedes-EQ models will have been integrated in running series production operations.

The high-tech production facility in the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant was opened in September 2020.

As a result, Mercedes-Benz' global production network is contributing decisively to the company`s ambitious sustainability targets. The batteries for the Mercedes-EQ electric vehicles are supplied by a global battery production network with plants on three continents.

The 50 millionth vehicle is the first new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class to roll off the production line at the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant. The luxury sedan will, along with the S-Class Sedan and the long version, and in the future also with the EQS, be produced in Factory 56. The high-tech production facility in the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant was opened in September 2020. It is Mercedes-Benz' most modern automobile production facility.

By 2022 a total of six new Mercedes-EQ models will have been integrated in running series production operations.

Jorg Burzer, member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, Production and Supply Chain, said, “Fifty million vehicles produced is a significant milestone in the history of our company, and an exceptional achievement by the team. I would like to thank the colleagues in the plants around the world for their work and their commitment. Their expertise and passion in the production of our stars make the wishes of customers all over the world come true day after day.”

