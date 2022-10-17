Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, AMG EQE SUV Revealed

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the new EQE electric SUV in standard and AMG spec. Based on the dedicated EVA2 electric vehicle platform, the EQE SUV is the fourth model to be underpinned by the platform following its sedan derivative and the EQS sedan and SUV.

In terms of design, the EQE stays true to the EQ family design with the nose dominated by the enclosed grille and light bar merging with the LED DRLs housed in the sleek headlamps. An air inlet sits lower down on the bumper with faux vents on either side and black cladding to add a more muscular look. Down the sides, the EQE retains the clean lines of the EQS though the roofline has a sharper taper towards the rear and the tailgate is more raked as well. The rear features the full-width lightbar as seen on other EQ models.

Styling remains true to the EQS SUV with the enclosed grille and smooth lines.

The AMG variants get tweaked styling with the enclosed grille getting a vertical louvre design in line with the Panamericana grille along with other sportier design touches.

In terms of dimensions, the EQE SUV is smaller than its sedan namesake with the wheelbase shrunken to 3,030mm from 3,120mm. The SUV measures 4,863 mm in length to the sedan’s 4,946 mm while the width too is down from 1,961 mm to 1,9140 mm.

Coming to the interior, the EQE gets two different dashboard design based on the buyer’s choice. Optioned with the hyper screen the dashboard is dominated by an edge-to-edge screen housing the 12.3-inch digital instrument screen and dedicated co-driver touchscreen and the massive 17.7-inch central touchscreen. The non Hyperscreen models get a slightly revised design to the centre console with a portrait-style touchscreen.

Full-width lightbar is a EQ design shared with its other siblings

The AMG models get variant-specific graphics for the digital screens along with the use of sportier materials, AMG steering and sport front seats.

Moving to the powertrains, the EQE SUV is available in rear and all-wheel drive configurations. The Base EQE 350+ features a single-motor rear-wheel drive layout with the motor developing 288 bhp and 565 Nm. The EQE 350 4Matic adds an electric motor to the front axle and while power stays unchanged torque is bumped up to 765 Nm. The EQE 500 4Matic is the top model from the standard EQE line-up with the electric motors developing a combined 402 bhp and 858 Nm. A 90.6 kWh battery pack is offered as standard with a claimed range of up to 590 km (WLTP).

The EQE AMG uses sportier trim inserts and fabrics along with sports front seats and AMG-specific screen graphics

The EQE gets four-link front and multi-link independent rear suspension as standard with adaptive air suspension offered as an option. Rear-wheel steering is also available as an option.

Moving to the AMGs, the EQE 43 bumps up the power to 469 bhp though peak torque remains identical to the EQE 500. The AMG EQE 53 takes things further with an output of 617 bhp and 950 Nm which can be bumped up to 677 bhp and 1,000 Nm via boost function within the Race Start mode for limited time. The AMG models get air suspension as standard with the EQE 53 also getting active roll stabilisation and rear-wheel steering as standard.

Standard EQE SUV uses lighter tones and comfort seats; Hyperscreen is an option

The AMG models also get their own unique drive modes – Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Race. Slippery limits power to 50 per cent while Race and Sport Plus gives you access to the full available power. The Boost function is added on via the AMG Dynamic Plus package that also bumps up the top speed to 240 kmph.

The EQE SUV will be built alongside the EQS SUV at Mercedes’ manufacturing facility in Alabama, USA with production to start in December.