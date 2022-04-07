Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Teased; Global Debut On April 19

The Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan made its global debut just about a year ago and now the S-Class of electric SUVs too is set to make its global debut. The German brand has teased the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV which is likely to break cover on April 19. The flagship electric SUV will be the third model to be based on its new modular platform for electric vehicles. Essentially, it's the utility version of the EQS sedan with the same design language but will have a more spacious cabin and higher ground clearance.

Mercedes will offer the EQS SUV as a seven-seater as well.

On the inside, the new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will have a blend of intuitive digital controls and innovative trim elements, creating an avant-garde ambience. The carmaker has said that it will also be available with a seven-seater as an option. Now the new teaser image doesn't reveal much from a design perspective. However, we can safely speculate that it will borrow quite a few design elements from the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV concept. That said, don't expect too much of that chrome bling.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will go up to 600 km on a single full-charge.

Needless to say, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will be positioned right at the top in Mercedes' SUV range and will join the EQA, EQB and EQC. It will be assembled at its Tuscaloosa plant in the United States together with the smaller EQE SUV which is currently under development. Now Mercedes-Benz hasn't revealed its technical details yet but has confirmed that it will go up to 600 km on a full-charge.