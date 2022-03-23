Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 celebrates 55 years of AMG

AMG is celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2022 and to celebrate it's rolled out a new limited-run G63 Edition 55. Available for order in global markets till October 2022, the Anniversary model gets several cosmetic enhancements over the standard G63. The company has also suggested that the Edition 55 G-class could be the first in a number of special edition AMG models that could be made available globally during the course of the year. Mercedes-AMG said that the AMG G-class made the ideal ambassador “to ring in the 55th anniversary of the sports car and performance brand” given the model's 20-year history with the performance sub-brand and iconic status.

Commenting on the special edition model, Mercedes-AMG management board chairman, Philipp Schiemer said, “From a two-man start-up in 1967 to a state-of-the-art development site including its own engine manufacturing facility for high-performance vehicles and more than 2000 excellently qualified employees in 2022 - the success story of Mercedes‑AMG over the past 55 years is simply impressive. The same applies to the G‑Class, which has remained true to itself for over four decades in the course of its unique career. Its long history and still genuine character makes it the perfect first well-wisher for me on our 55th birthday.”

G63 Edition 55 gets subtle tweaks over the standard G63

The special edition G63 is available in two exterior colours obsidian black or G manufaktur opalite white and gets the AMG Night package with darkened finish to exterior cosmetic elements such as the grille, badges and wheels. The special edition G63 sits on grey finished 22-inch forged alloy wheels.

The cabin is finished in dual tone red and black upholstery and matt carbon fibre trim. The door sill plates feature red illumination while the floor matts too feature red contrast stitching and 55 Edition badging woven in. The AMG steering features ‘AMG' and ‘55' engraved at the base of the lower spoke.

Cabin features lack and red upholstery and matte carbonfibre trim

Mercedes-AMG has made no changes to the G63 under the skin with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and 9-speed automatic gearbox carried over unchanged.

Schiemer also hinted at the G-class' upcoming all-electric model while promising AMG would continue to focus on driving performance as it delved into EVs.

“Just as the G‑Class will lose nothing of its original character in its future all-electric variant, Mercedes‑AMG is also ensuring the hallmark driving performance made in Affalterbach in its electrified future.”

Mercedes-AMG debuted it's first all-electric AMG models with the new EQS and EQE sedans in the past few months with other EVs from the brand also expected to get their own performance models.