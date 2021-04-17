carandbike logo
Mercedes EQB All-Electric SUV To Make Its Global Debut At The Shanghai Auto Show

In addition to the EQB World Premiere, the EQS luxury sedan will celebrate its Asian premiere.

Auto Shanghai 2019

Mercedes-EQ will unveil the all-electric compact EQB SUV on April 18, on the eve of the first press day of Auto Shanghai 2021. In addition to the EQB World Premiere, the EQS luxury sedan will celebrate its Asian premiere.

Mercedes-EQ is expanding its range across all segments. It already has the EQC, EQA and the EQV in its line-up and with the addition of he EQS, the tally has gone up to 5 all-electric models in the company's line-up. Now, the company has not given any indication about what powers the EQB but we know that it's design will be inspired from the GLB, and we see something very similar in the teaser put out by the company.

uo1vi6v8

The design of the EQB is inspired by the GLB 

Mercedes, however, says that the EQB will set a new standard in the electric compact class with its flexible space. It will offers room for up to seven passengers or a maximum of 1,700 litres of luggage. After the market launch in China, the European version of the EQB will follow later this year and will also be available on the U.S. market in 2022.

184nr0u

The EQS too will make its Asian debut at the Shanghai Auto Show 

0 Comments

We wait to know more about the car and tell you all about it, so stay tuned!

