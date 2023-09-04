Login

MG Astor Black Edition To Be Launched On September 6

MG has provided a sneak peek of the special edition Astor on social media.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

04-Sep-23 05:02 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Likely to sport a premium over the standard car.
  • Expect to see everything from the grille to the alloy wheels in black
  • Likely to be based on the top-level Savvy variant

The MG Astor Black edition, featuring an all-black theme, is set to be launched on September 6, 2023. This special version of the MG Astor compact SUV will sport a sleek all-black look, which is in line with the current trend of blacked-out cars in the market. Expect to see everything from the grille to the alloy wheels in black. However, it is likely to sport a premium over the variant it's based on.

 

 

Back in May 2023, MG launched the Gloster Blackstorm edition, and now it is giving the Astor similar treatment. Expect glossy black accents both interior and exterior, and it is likely to be based on the top-level Savvy variant. Moreover, it's expected to feature a blacked-out grille and smoked tail-lights. Inside, the Astor Black Edition is set to have an all-black theme with dark leatherette upholstery.

 

The Astor Black Edition will compete with other special editions like the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition, and Kia Seltos X Line. 

