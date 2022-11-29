MG Hector Facelift Exterior Revealed In New Spy Images

New images of the MG Hector facelift have now been shared online revealing the exterior of the updated SUV in its entirety. MG had officially revealed the interior of the facelifted SUV earlier this year with an image of the undisguised car recently surfacing online. While that only provided a look at the front of the SUV, the new images provide a look at the changes to the rear and side.

As mentioned in previous reports, the focal point of the revised exterior design is the new grille. The new unit is notably larger and wears a substantial amount of chrome. LED daytime running lamps sit on either side of the upper grille while the main headlamps retain their position lower down on the bumper.

The images of the side reveal that little has changed with the SUV also sitting on the same design alloy wheels as currently available on the SUV. These could change for the final product in India. Round the back, the tail-lamps get a revised profile with the blacked-out garnish between the units replaced by a red reflector strip. The bumper too has been redesigned for the facelifted model while the model name is now scrawled across the width of the tailgate.

The interior meanwhile gets extensive changes including a completely overhauled dashboard. The dashboard design is all new with the centre console now set to house an even larger 14-inch touchscreen (up from the current 10.4-inch). The upper and lower dashboards are separated by an inset section housing the air-con vents with both the upper and lower section featuring the use of soft-touch materials with double stitching.

Engine options are yet to be confirmed, though we expect the Hector facelift to continue with the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel and the 1.5-litre petrol mills from the current model.

