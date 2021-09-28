MG Hector Super Variant Discontinued In India

  • Home
Sources close to the company told us that the Super variant was discontinued when the new Shine trim got inducted into the line-up in August 2021.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
28-Sep-21 05:00 PM IST
Highlights
  • The MG Hector comes in four trims - Style, Shine, Smart & Sharp
  • The SUV is priced from Rs. 13.50 lakh to Rs. 19.36 lakh (ex-)
  • The Hector Shine trim was inducted into the line-up last month

MG Motor India has silently discontinued the Super variant of the Hector SUV. According to the brochure on the official website, the SUV is currently available in four trims - Style, Shine, Smart, and Sharp. We have reached out to MG Motor India to get a confirmation on this, however, at the time of publishing this story, our email remained unanswered. Having said that, sources close to the company told us that the Super variant was discontinued when the new Shine trim got inducted into the line-up in August 2021.

Also Read: MG Pulls The Wraps Off The Maze Concept​

gm6k75l8

The Hector SUV is available in four trims - Style, Shine, Smart and Sharp

The Chinese-owned British carmaker expanded its Hector range by launching the Shine trim last month. It is priced in the range of Rs. 14.52 lakh to Rs. 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Hector Shine variant is now the second to the base model sitting below the Smart and Sharp trims in the variant order. It gets an electric sunroof, electronic parking brake, push-button start, smart keyless entry system. The variant is available in the new Havana Grey shade.

Also Read: MG Expects To Double Its Volumes With The Launch Of Astor: Report

The MG Hector was first launched in 2019, marking the entry of China's SAIC-owned British brand in India. The Hector was one of the first SUVs to come with a fully connected car technology in the SUV space, and soon became a popular choice among SUV buyers in the Indian market. MG introduced the Hector facelift in the country earlier this year with some cosmetic changes and a bunch of new and updated features. The Super trim was offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines mated only to a 6-speed manual transmission.

jp15gr8g

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India with the new Hector Shine trim

Also Read: MG Motor India Interested In Acquiring Ford's Manufacturing Plants: Report​

In terms of engine options, the Hector comes with 1.5-litre petrol motors along with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions make 141 bhp with 250 Nm torque and are paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic for the petrol-only version. The diesel engine churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

