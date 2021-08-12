  • Home
2021 MG Hector Shine Variant Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 14.52 Lakh

The 2021 MG Hector Shine variant is the new mid-variant available on the SUV and gets premium features added to the package as a more value-friendly option.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
12-Aug-21 01:01 PM IST
Highlights
  • The MG Hector Shine is positioned below the Smart and Sharp trims
  • The Hector Shine gets an electric sunroof, EPB, push-button start
  • MG Motor India is also offering an accessory package with more upgrades

The 2021 MG Hector now gets a new Shine variant added to the line-up. The new variant sits in the middle of the variant order below the Smart and Sharp trims. Prices start at Rs. 14.52 lakh for the petrol manual, going up to Rs. 15.72 lakh for the petrol CVT option. There's also the diesel manual available priced at Rs. 16.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The new Shine variant adds more features to the SUV and is packaged as a more value-friendly offering.

The 2021 MG Hector Shine gets a single-pane electric sunroof as opposed to the panoramic sunroof on the top variants

In terms of the features, the 2021 MG Hector Shine gets an electric sunroof, electronic parking brake, push-button start, and smart keyless entry system. There's also an accessory pack available that adds features like seat covers, sun shades, wireless mobile charger, steering wheel cover, air purifier and 3D mats that customers can get. Moreover, the Hector Shine variant is available in the new Havana Grey shade.

Power continues to come from the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine options. The petrol motor is paired with the 6-speed manual and a CVT unit. The diesel meanwhile gets the 6-speed manual alone. MG Motor India is also offering five years of warranty with unlimited kilometres, as well as five years of roadside assistance with the new variant. The MG Hector competes against the Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and the likes.

