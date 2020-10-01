Mick Schumacher, Callum Illott & Robert Shwartzman Tested 2018 Ferrari F1 Car At Fiorano 

Ferrari may not have the fastest car on the grid this year, but it sure does have the hottest three upcoming drivers who may come to dominate the F1 circuit after Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel hang up their boots. The trio of Mick Schumacher, Callum Illott and Robert Shwartzman tested the 2018 Ferrari F1 car at its own Fiorano circuit ahead of the Eifel GP later this week. Schumacher who is the son of legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher, along with Illott will be testing the Alfa Romeo and Haas F1 cars in FP1 of the race weekend. Robert Shwartzman is also going to get a test in the Haas car later this year at FP1 during the Abu Dhabi race weekend.

The three drivers are fighting for the F2 world championship with Schumacher leading the standings. He recently extended his lead over Illott by winning the race at Sochi.

It's not easy to switch from the driving style demanded from a Formula 2 car to one best suited to Formula 1," Matassa said. "The car has much more power, a significantly more sophisticated braking system and power steering that requires sensitivity and precision to use properly," he added.

Matassa revealed that all the three drivers quickly adapted to the F1 car from two years ago. Ferrari's 2018 was considered to be the fastest car that year, even though Mercedes went ahead and clinched the world title.

"However, they were all quick and immediately began running at a good pace. I believe the laps they did today will be very useful when Mick and Callum run on Friday at the Nurburgring," Matassa revealed.

Mick Schumacher is tipped to enter F1 in 2021 with Alfa Romeo

Mick Schumacher who recently also drove his father's 2004 championship-winning car ahead of the Tuscan GP in Mugello was particularly excited about the prospect of running in FP1.

"It was very useful to get used to all the procedures again, which are pretty complex and also with how a team works in this top level of the sport," Schumacher said. "I can't wait to jump into the cockpit in Germany and it will be nice to take part in a practice session for the first time in front of my home crowd. In the team, there are some mechanics who worked with my father and that will make the day even more special," he added.

Callum Illott is tailing Schumacher in the F2 championship.

Illott described the day as unforgettable and revealed how different the 2018 Ferarri SF71H was from the F2 cars he drove currently. "Today I was able to get to grips with the car with just ten days to go to my debut on a Grand Prix weekend," said Ilott. "What struck me about the SF71H was its aero efficiency, which means you have grip levels you just don't find in other categories. Then there's the extreme power from the engine and instant braking," he elaborated describing the difference in outright power between a two-year-old F1 car and the current F2 cars.

Robert Shwartzman who has been highly rated and is Schumacher's team-mate in the Ferrari powered Prema team also concurred with his fellow Ferrari driver academy drivers about the differences between the F2 and F1. "When you accelerate the horsepower never seems to stop," said the 2019 F3 champion.

Robert Shwatzman is Schumacher's team-mate at Prema and the defending F3 champion

"The brakes are equally impressive: the car stops when it feels as though it's too late to make the corner. Apart from the actual driving, it was also special to work with the team. There are a lot of them and they pay attention to every little detail. They really work at a very high level. Thanks to everyone who made this memorable day possible," he said.

