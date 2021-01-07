MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 41.70 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 41.70 Lakh

language dropdown

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition pays homage to the classic MINI Cooper S that won the Monte Carlo Rally three times starting in 1964, with the driver Patrick "Paddy" Hopkirk behind the wheel.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is restricted to just 15 units in India expand View Photos
The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is restricted to just 15 units in India

Highlights

  • The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition pays homage to driver Patrick Hopkirk
  • The model is inspired from the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally's MINI Cooper S
  • Only 15 units of the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition come to India as CBUs

BMW Group India has introduced the new MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition priced at ₹ 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The limited-edition offering will be restricted to only 15 units in the country and will be brought in as Completely Built Units (CBUs). The MINI 3-Door Paddy Hopkirk Edition can be booked online on the company's website. This is the second such limited edition to be launched by MINI India in the last three months after the John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition was introduced in November last year.

Also Read: Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition Launched In India

vll95s5s

Legendary driver Patrick "Paddy" Hopkirk with the Limited Edition name after him and pays tribute to his drive during the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is a reflection of MINI's challenger spirit and racing genes. It is a celebration of the ultimate MINI challenger moment – Paddy Hopkirk's first Monte Carlo Rally victory in the classic Mini Cooper S. The winning streak at the Monte Carlo Rally continues to inspire MINI fans all over the world to this day. We are delighted to start the New Year with the launch of the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition, an icon of international motorsports history."

alpmoib8

The limited-edition model is finished in Chilli Red and Aspen White shades with the no. 37 badge on either side

Newsbeep

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition pays homage to Northern Irish rally driver Patrick "Paddy" Hopkirk, who won the Monte Carlo Rally in 1964, in the classic Mini Cooper S. The win was the first of three such victories in the legendary rally with the car dawning the iconic number - 37. The limited-edition model then takes inspiration from the original rally car and features the Chilli red exterior paint scheme with the Aspen white roof, black mirror caps, 16-inch light-alloy wheels with victory spoke in black.

dacdmc2g

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is powered by the same 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol as the Cooper S that develops 189 bhp and 280 Nm

There are plenty of exterior elements finished in piano black including the bonnet scoop, door handles, fuel filler cap, waistline finisher, MINI emblem at the front and rear as well as the grille strut. The doors feature the no. 37 on either side as well as the keycap.

Furthermore, the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition also features Paddy Hopkirk's signature on the car's illuminated door sills, the C-pillar, and on the cockpit facia along with a rear sticker in matt black. The car also gets a single bonnet stripe in white with Hopkirk's signature and 33EJB badging on the number plate.

5gektdbo

The single bonnet stripe in white also features the Hopkirk's signature and 33EJB badging

0 Comments

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition draws power from the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine as the MINI Cooper S 3-door. The motor develops 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 7-speed Steptronic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The car sprints from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds with a top speed of 235 kmph.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
Mercedes-Benz EQS Will Have An Ultra-Wide Screen 
Mercedes-Benz EQS Will Have An Ultra-Wide Screen 
Upcoming Tata Micro SUV Will Resemble Up To 85 Per Cent Of The HBX Concept: Pratap Bose
Upcoming Tata Micro SUV Will Resemble Up To 85 Per Cent Of The HBX Concept: Pratap Bose
Honda Activa Becomes First Scooter To Have 2.5 Crore Customers
Honda Activa Becomes First Scooter To Have 2.5 Crore Customers
MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 41.70 Lakh
MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 41.70 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries, Prices
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries, Prices
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
Ducati India To Launch 12 Motorcycles In 2021
Ducati India To Launch 12 Motorcycles In 2021
Electric Two-Wheelers Sales In India Sees Decline Of 5.46 Per Cent In 2020
Electric Two-Wheelers Sales In India Sees Decline Of 5.46 Per Cent In 2020
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil Today: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil Today: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
MINI 3 door

MINI 3 door

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 35.1 - 46.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
72,8629% / 5 yrs
Luxury Hatchback
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic
17.3 - 21.2 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2018 Mini Cooper Facelift
2018 Mini Cooper Facelift
2018 Mini Cooper Runing View
2018 Mini Cooper Runing View
Mini 3 Door Alloywheels
Mini 3 Door Alloywheels
Mini 3 Door Foglamp
Mini 3 Door Foglamp
Mini 3 Door Headlight
Mini 3 Door Headlight
Mini 3 Door Sideview
Mini 3 Door Sideview
Mini 3 Door Frontview
Mini 3 Door Frontview
Mini 3 Door Steering
Mini 3 Door Steering
Mini 3 Door Dashboard
Mini 3 Door Dashboard
Mini 3 Door Rear Seating
Mini 3 Door Rear Seating
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil Today: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil Today: What To Expect
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India Unveil: Features, Specifications, Images, Prices
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities