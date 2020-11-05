Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 46.90 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 46.90 Lakh

The Racing Grey Metallic exterior colour is exclusive to this Edition along with the contrasting Melting Silver metallic roof

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition has been launched in India and is priced at ₹ 46.90 lakh. Only 15 models come to the country and can be booked online. The car comes to India as a completely built unit and is a tribute to the Mini John Cooper Works GP. This Limited Edition MINI comes with the John Cooper Works GP Pack and comes with design attributes exclusive to the car. The  Racing Grey Metallic exterior colour is exclusive to this Edition along with the contrasting Melting Silver metallic roof, mirror caps and John Cooper Works rear spoiler.

It comes with 18-inch John Cooper Works Cup Spoke two-tone alloy wheels and gets GP badged Wheel Hub Caps. The exterior surrounds & inner parts of the headlights and taillights, door handles, fuel filler cap, front grille surround and the Mini Emblem in the front & rear are part of the piano black exterior package. The John Cooper Works side scuttles and air intake trim in carbon fibre also add to the exterior styling of the car.

o4empqso

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Inspired by MINI's motorsport genes and legendary racing successes, the MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is a tribute to MINI John Cooper Works GP. This uncompromisingly dynamic Edition is built to give you guaranteed thrills worthy of the racetrack experience.”

The cabin too lives up to the sporty exterior as you get John Cooper Works sports seats in leather dinamica finish with GP badging. The GP logo is also featured on the floor mats for the driver and front passenger, while both front and rear mats are finished in red stitching. The steering wheel is also draped in leather with red contrast stitching. The 3D-printed paddle shifts with distinctive GP badging, further enhance the race track feeling by allowing even faster gear shifts. And of course, you cannot miss the panoramic roof.

4gkeb92o

There's a 6.5-inch circular central instrument panel is surrounded by an LED ring. The standard infotainment features include Apple CarPlay,  MINI Navigation System , Radio MINI Visual Boost with touch functionality , USB interface and Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Audio System, featuring 12 high performance speakers and an eight-channel digital amplifier.

Newsbeep

Under the hood, the Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition comes with a 2-litre, 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that pushes out 228 bhp and 320 Nm of torques 0-100 kmph is done in just 6.1 seconds and the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission enables smooth gear shifts with limited slip differential that improves handling and contributes to the sophisticated characteristics of the drive system.

On the safety front, the car gets front and passenger airbags, brake assist, 3-point seat belts, dynamic stability control, crash sensor, anti-lock braking system, cornering brake control and run-flat Indicator.
 
 

