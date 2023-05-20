MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition Debuts With 228 bhp, 6-Speed Manual

MINI has unveiled a limited-run special edition of its iconic three-door John Cooper Works hatchback. Called the John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition, Mini plans to build only 999 examples of the hatchback with each offered solely with a manual gearbox. The 1to6 Edition can only be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox hence its name and gets several cosmetic bits exclusive to it. Reports suggest that this could be Mini's send-off for the manual gearbox with future models unlikely to offer the option.

The John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition features a blacked-out exterior with a unique edition-specific stripe.

The MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition gets a blacked-out colour scheme with the chrome accents around the exterior replaced by gloss black trim with the hatchback itself only available in a Midnight Black colour. The JCW 1to6 also features an edition-specific racing stripe running from the bonnet to the rear apron, featuring unique patterning similar to an H-pattern shifter. Interestingly the stripe also runs over the sunroof where it features a section spelling out ‘one of 999’. The model also wears badges on the C-pillar to identify it as a special edition and sits on black finished 18-inch Circuit Spoke alloy wheels.



Darkened theme carries to the interior with red accents around the central touchscreen and on the gear lever.

Inside the 1to6 Edition, exclusive design elements include the door sills with edition-specific 1to6 logo design, a 3D-embossed decorative surface on the co-driver side housing a ‘1to6’ logo and "One of 999" badges. The gearlever of the manual gearbox features the shift pattern finished in red. Other red highlight bits include the glowing bezel around the central touchscreen and the ambient lighting.



Patterning on the sunroof houses ‘one of 999’ lettering to identify it as a special edition.

Mechanically, the special edition JCW hatchback is identical to the regular Mini JCW with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood developing 228 bhp and 320 Nm.



The MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition makes its public debut at the prestigious 24-hour race at the Nürburgring on May 20 with sales commencing in global markets from September 2023.