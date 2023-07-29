Mini Unveils Next-Gen Cooper's Detailed Interior with Advanced Tech Features

Mini has released further details and images of the next-generation Cooper's interior before its official debut later this year. The British manufacturer highlighted the incorporation of new technology, focusing on audio and visual enhancements within the hatchback's cabin.

The company seems particularly enthusiastic about the circular OLED display, measuring 9.44 inches (240 millimetres) in diameter, located in the center of the dashboard. Mini is the first to implement OLED technology at this size in the industry, with plans to introduce it in next-generation Mini models using Mini Operating System 9. Based on an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) software stack, this operating system represents the latest version of BMW Group's infotainment software.

The round display serves as an interface for Mini's new cloud-based navigation system. It offers optimized route planning for electric versions of the new Mini Cooper and incorporates 3D maps and AI views. The display enables access to Mini Experience Modes – Core, Green, and Go-Kart – each featuring a unique design and additional light and sound effects.

By saying "Hey Mini", users can activate Spike, the company's new intelligent voice assistant. Spike provides quick control through voice commands for functions such as navigation, telephony, radio, and temperature. Optional 5G connectivity supports over-the-air updates for faster interface updates, scheduled several times a year. High-speed connectivity also grants access to the Mini Connected Store where users can download applications like AirConsole games, video streaming apps, Spotify, and more.

Addressing audio capabilities, Mini promises a distinctive sound experience for all-electric models, including new driving sounds in the cabin, varying outer sounds and jingles for different Experience Modes, and 30 new sound signals with information and warning functions.

Stefanie Wurst, head of the Mini brand, stated that the new digital features in the upcoming Mini family aim to strengthen the brand's heritage and bring delight to customers globally.

The new electric Mini will be available as the entry-level Cooper E with a 181-hp motor, 40.7 kWh battery, and 186-mile range on Europe’s WLTP test cycle. The Cooper SE has a 215 bhp motor and a larger 54.2-kWh battery pack.