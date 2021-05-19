carandbike logo
search

Mobileye, ZF Team Up To Develop Advanced Safety Systems For Toyota

Mobileye and ZF will jointly develop advanced safety systems for future Toyota. While the former will provide its camera-based system-on-a-chip, ZF will integrate it with its latest automotive radar system.

By  Reuters | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The new systems will be rolled out in a variety of Toyota cars, trucks & UVs over the next few years expand View Photos
The new systems will be rolled out in a variety of Toyota cars, trucks & UVs over the next few years
Tech News

Intel Corp's Mobileye and German supplier ZF said Tuesday they will jointly develop advanced safety systems for future Toyota Motor Corp vehicles. Mobileye will provide its camera-based system-on-a-chip, which ZF will integrate with its latest automotive radar system, the companies said. The technologies will enhance a range of automated safety functions, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping, on highways as well as some secondary roads.

The new systems will be rolled out in a variety of Toyota cars, trucks and utility vehicles over the next few years, according to Mobileye and ZF executives.

So-called advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with vision and radar sensors are an intermediate step toward fully automated self-driving systems.

kgb39rvk

Mobileye supplies camera-based vision systems, including its latest EyeQ4, to most of the world's leading automakers

The new systems that are being developed for Toyota can be further upgraded with additional sensors and technologies such as laser-based lidar and dynamic mapping, according to Mobileye Executive Vice President Erez Dagan.

Mobileye supplies camera-based vision systems, including its latest EyeQ4, to most of the world's leading automakers. ZF supplies cameras and radar, including its new Gen 21 mid-range radar.

Toyota meanwhile is deep into development of fully automated systems with a variety of partners, including Pony, Apex, Aurora and Luminar.

0 Comments

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries
Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries
Triumph Launches Special Edition Scrambler 1200, Street Scrambler 900 In India
Triumph Launches Special Edition Scrambler 1200, Street Scrambler 900 In India
COVID-19: Essential Car Accessories For Lockdown
COVID-19: Essential Car Accessories For Lockdown
EV Range Could Be Tripled With Aluminium-Ion Batteries by GMG 
EV Range Could Be Tripled With Aluminium-Ion Batteries by GMG 
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities