MoRTH Minister Nitin Gadkari Announces Scrappage Policy In Lok Sabha

The first phase of the vehicle scrappage policy will come into effect from October 1, 2021

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari announced the vehicle Scrappage Policy in Lok Sabha today. According to the union minister, the much-awaited scrappage policy will be a big boost for the auto sector by removing polluting vehicles off Indian roads. In a bid to encourage the scrappage of old vehicles, the minister has also said that the government will offer a rebate on road tax, discounts and more. The voluntary vehicle scrappage policy was first announced in the Union Budget 2021-22 and will be implemented in a calibrated manner from 2022 onwards.

Also Read: Union Budget 2021: Voluntary Vehicle Scrappage Policy To Be Announced Soon

Gadkari said that all vehicles will have to go through a mandatory fitness test once the registration period of the vehicle ends. Under the scrappage policy, a passenger vehicle's age has been restricted to 20 years, while that of commercial vehicles will be 15 years. Should the vehicle fail the fitness test, it will be deemed as an "end-of-life". Meanwhile, owners will be encouraged to voluntarily scrap the vehicles at the end-of-life instead of applying for a re-registration.

Vehicle Scrappage Policy Old Cars

Furthermore, automated fitness centres will be established throughout the country to ease scrapping vehicles. Gadkari suggested that a scrap value of 4-6 per cent will be given to the owner, should they choose to scrap the vehicle. In addition, a rebate of up to 25 per cent will be given in road tax on buying a new vehicle.

Also Read: Vehicle Scrappage Policy: What It Means For Existing Car Owners

Vehicle manufacturers will be advised to give a five per cent discount to owners that show a scrapping certificate. The total benefits then will be about 10-15 per cent in exchange for the scrapped vehicle.

In his presentation, Gadkari explained that driving vehicles that do not pass the automated fitness tests will attract huge penalties and will also be impounded.

"This policy is going to be a boon for the automobile sector, making it one of the most profitable sectors which in turn would generate huge employment," Gadkari added further.

The policy is expected to bring a much-needed boost for the auto sector, which has been struggling over nearly two fiscals now. Gadkari said that the scrappage policy will lead to a 30 per cent growth in the Indian automobile industry.

Also Read: Incentive Of 5% On New Car Purchase For Scrapping Old Under Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Gadkari

The fitness test rules and scrapping centres will come into effect from October 1, 2021. The scrapping of government and PSU vehicles above 15 years of age will be undertaken from April 1, 2022. Mandatory fitness testing for heavy commercial vehicles will be effective from April 1, 2023. The mandatory fitness testing for other categories will come into effect in a phased manner from June 1, 2024.

The draft notification of the scrapping policy will be published in the next few weeks. "At present, about 17 lakh medium and heavy commercial vehicles are older than 15 years without a fitness certificate," added Gadkari.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.