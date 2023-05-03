Most Affordable Hybrid Cars In India

With fuel prices on the rise, more motorists are considering making the shift to an electric vehicle (EV), but while EVs are attracting attention, the market is still yet to completely warm up to them. For those seeking to acquaint themselves with electric mobility without committing to a full-fledged EV, hybrids make perfect sense, as they combine the efficiency of an electric motor with the reliability of an ICE powertrain that most still find reassuring. Here are four of the most affordable hybrid cars currently available in the Indian market:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is one of the most popular hybrid vehicles in the Indian market owing to its high fuel efficiency figures of over 28 kmpl. The SUV was launched last year and comes with features such as a 9.0-inch infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree cameras, six airbags, panoramic sunroof and a wireless charger, among others. The car is powered by a 1,490 cc petrol-hybrid powertrain with a lithium-ion battery that produces 113 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 141 Nm @ 4400 - 4800 rpm and is mated to an e-CVT transmission. The strong hybrid version of the Hyryder is available in 3 variants -- S, G and V. The hybrid variants of the SUV are available at a starting price of Rs 16.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and top out at Rs 19.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti Grand Vitara

Being a product of Maruti Suzuki’s collaboration with Toyota, the Grand Vitara shares its mechanicals with the Hyryder. Its design, although similar to the Hyryder's, does hold a certain individuality of its own and can be differentiated from its sibling car. The interior of the SUV comes with the 9.0-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The interior of the SUV is also equipped with a head-up display (HUD), 360-degree cameras, fully digital instruments display, wireless charging, and drive modes, among other features. The Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain with a combined output of 114 bhp at 5,500 rpm and and 122 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 - 4,800 rpm. ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures stands at approximately 28 kmpl. The SUV is priced from Rs. 17.99 lakh to Rs. 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

Honda City e:HEV

Even after all these years, the City remains a pillar of strength Honda in the Indian market. The present iteration of the car is also offered with a strong hybrid powertrain, and is one of the most affordable hybrid cars available on sale in India. The car gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, and more. It is also equipped with ADAS features that include collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and road departure mitigation, among others. The Honda City E:HEV features a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder Atkinson cycle i-VTEC petrol engine paired with a lithium-ion battery and a permanent magnet motor. The powertrain delivers 124 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque and offers combined fuel efficiency figures of 27 kmpl. The City e:HEV is priced from Rs. 18.89 lakh to Rs. 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Toyota Innova Hycross

The Innova Hycross is the latest addition to one of Toyota’s most popular and best-selling model lines in the Indian market -- the Innova. The MPV is built on Toyota’s TNGA-C: GA-C monocoque platform, and is 200 kg lighter than the Innova Crysta. The MPV comes with a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, an 8-way powered driver's seat with memory function, and multi-zone automatic climate control among other features. The Innova Hycross is powered by a strong hybrid powertrain (featuring a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine) that has a combined peak output of 171 bhp and 204 Nm of torque. Fuel efficiency for the hybrid MPV is rated at approximately 23 kmpl. The hybrid variants of the MPV are priced from Rs. 24.76 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs. 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

