Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 7.20 Lakh

Moto Vault, India’s multi-brand premium motorcycle franchise, has launched the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 adventure bike with prices beginning at Rs. 7,20,000 (Ex-showroom). The X-Cape 650 is offered in two variants, the standard X-Cape 650 and the X-Cape 650X and in a choice of three different colours. The standard X-Cape 650 is priced from Rs. 7,20,000 (Ex-showroom), while the more off-road capable X-Cape 650X is priced from Rs. 7,40,000 (Ex-showroom).

Variant-Wise Prices:



MOTO MORINI X-CAPE 650 PRICES X-Cape 650 (Ex-showroom Prices) Smoky Anthracite Rs. 7,20,000 Carrara White Rs. 7,30,000 Red Passion Rs. 7,30,000 X-Cape 650X (Ex-showroom Prices) Smoky Anthracite Rs. 7,40,000 Carrara White Rs. 7,50,000 Red Passion Rs. 7. 50,000

We got to spend some time riding the Moto Morini X-Cape 650X off-road. Although our first ride experience was brief, our initial impressions are positive. It's well-balanced, has good off-road capability, and offers a very good mid-size adventure bike platform for someone upgrading from smaller bikes.

Watch the X-Cape 650X and Seiemmezzo Scrambler first ride video here:

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 is powered by a 649 cc, parallel-twin engine which produces 59 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 54 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The X-Cape 650 is built around a steel frame and runs on 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination, with a 50 mm front adjustable fork from Marzocchi and preload adjustable KYB rear shock. The standard X-Cape 650 runs on cast alloy wheels, while the X-Cape 650X runs on wire-spoke wheels shod with the same Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR dual-purpose tyres.





The Moto Morini X-Cape 650X is an impressive product, with decent off-road capability. Our first ride experience though was brief, and we didn't get to ride it out on the open road, and on the street, for a more comprehensive review.

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 gets Brembo brakes with Bosch dual-channel ABS, a large 7-inch TFT screen, adjustable windscreen. There are no other electronic rider aids like traction control system or multiple riding modes. Lighting is full-LED, and the X-Cape 650 does strike an attractive pose. We have already had a brief off-road outing with the Moto Morini X-Cape 650X, and our first impressions are quite positive of the motorcycle.

Italian brand Moto Morini is now owned by China's Zhongneng Vehicle Group. The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 will be assembled in India from CKD kits.



Moto Morini is an Italian motorcycle brand, founded in 1937 by Alfonso Morini. Currently, Moto Morini is owned by China’s Zhongneng Vehicle Group, and has been brought to India as part of the new multi-brand Moto Vault retail business by Adishwar Auto Ride India, which is also the Indian retail partners for Benelli and Keeway. Moto Vault will also retail Chinese motorcycle brand Zontes, along with Moto Morini.