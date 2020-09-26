New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Bags Pole Position, Rossi In Front Row

Yamaha claimed the 1-2-3 positions in the Catalan GP qualifying with Franco Morbidelli on pole followed by teammate Fabio Quartararo, while Valentino Rossi secured his first front row finish of the season in third place.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Franco Morbidelli secured his first pole position in the premier-class

Franco Morbidelli secured the pole for the Catalan Grand Prix in a 1-2-3 qualifying result for Yamaha. It was a battle between the Yamaha riders for the pole position with Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo and Valentino Rossi taking the top spots, while points leader Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati could only manage P17. The qualifying result was certainly interesting with the top riders being current and future Petronas Yamaha SRT team members, as Rossi's future with the satellite team was confirmed earlier today.

Also Read: Valentino Rossi Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT For 2021

Rossi set the pace early in the session with a time of 1m39.881s, but was soon popped by teammate Maverick Vinales who set a time of 1m39.655s. But Morbidelli was quick to best that with a time of 1m39.110s and was the fastest in Q1. Meanwhile, Quartararo dropped to seventh after making a mistake on Turn 10.

With the session entering its final minutes, the four  Yamaha riders set the time sheets on fire once again with Quartararo in the lead. The rider set a time of 1m39.008s, but was beaten by his teammate who set a time of 1m38.798s, securing his first pole position in the process in the premier-class. Quartararo attempted to beat his teammate but ran short on time, while Rossi completed the front trio.

mbmcqmuo

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi secured his first front row start of the season and will aim to secure his 200th podium tomorrow

Coming in fourth was Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller, while Vinales could manage only P5 ahead of Avintia Ducati rider Johann Zarco. Pol Espargaro on the KTM qualified seventh, with Suzuki rider Joan Mir and KTM's Brad Binder securing ninth and tenth.

0 Comments

LCR Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami qualified 11th and was the fastest of the Hondas followed by Tech3 KTM rider Miguel Oliviera. LCR Honda of Cal Crutchlow starts at 16th, behind Pramac's Francesco Bagnaia at 13th and Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia. At the back of the grid, Dovizioso is joined by Honda's Alex Marquez at 18th.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Bags Pole Position, Rossi In Front Row MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Bags Pole Position, Rossi In Front Row
F1: Hamilton Takes Pole Position In Russian GP, Verstappen Starts Second F1: Hamilton Takes Pole Position In Russian GP, Verstappen Starts Second
Used Car Leasing Is A New Trend Among Pre-Owned Car Buyers In India: Survey Used Car Leasing Is A New Trend Among Pre-Owned Car Buyers In India: Survey
Continental And Osram Plan To End Joint Venture For Automotive Lighting Systems  Continental And Osram Plan To End Joint Venture For Automotive Lighting Systems 
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT
Suzuki Motorcycle India To Introduce A New Two-Wheeler In October Suzuki Motorcycle India To Introduce A New Two-Wheeler In October
Top Doorstep Vehicle Service Companies In The Time Of COVID-19 Top Doorstep Vehicle Service Companies In The Time Of COVID-19
MG Gloster Variants And Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch MG Gloster Variants And Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch
Polestar Precept To Enter Production Polestar Precept To Enter Production
Diesel Rate Cut By Up To 17 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Unchanged Diesel Rate Cut By Up To 17 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Unchanged
Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover
Nissan To Launch Slew Of New Vehicles In China Over Next Five Years; Says CEO Nissan To Launch Slew Of New Vehicles In China Over Next Five Years; Says CEO
Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi
2021 QJMotor Range Unveiled In China 2021 QJMotor Range Unveiled In China
New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut
Image of Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The New Age SUV
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The New Age SUV
Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army
Tata Motors Rolls-Out Its 1500th Safari Storme GS800 For The Indian Army
New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut
New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.40 Lakh
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.40 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities