MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Bags Pole Position, Rossi In Front Row

Franco Morbidelli secured the pole for the Catalan Grand Prix in a 1-2-3 qualifying result for Yamaha. It was a battle between the Yamaha riders for the pole position with Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo and Valentino Rossi taking the top spots, while points leader Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati could only manage P17. The qualifying result was certainly interesting with the top riders being current and future Petronas Yamaha SRT team members, as Rossi's future with the satellite team was confirmed earlier today.

Rossi set the pace early in the session with a time of 1m39.881s, but was soon popped by teammate Maverick Vinales who set a time of 1m39.655s. But Morbidelli was quick to best that with a time of 1m39.110s and was the fastest in Q1. Meanwhile, Quartararo dropped to seventh after making a mistake on Turn 10.

With the session entering its final minutes, the four Yamaha riders set the time sheets on fire once again with Quartararo in the lead. The rider set a time of 1m39.008s, but was beaten by his teammate who set a time of 1m38.798s, securing his first pole position in the process in the premier-class. Quartararo attempted to beat his teammate but ran short on time, while Rossi completed the front trio.

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi secured his first front row start of the season and will aim to secure his 200th podium tomorrow

Coming in fourth was Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller, while Vinales could manage only P5 ahead of Avintia Ducati rider Johann Zarco. Pol Espargaro on the KTM qualified seventh, with Suzuki rider Joan Mir and KTM's Brad Binder securing ninth and tenth.

LCR Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami qualified 11th and was the fastest of the Hondas followed by Tech3 KTM rider Miguel Oliviera. LCR Honda of Cal Crutchlow starts at 16th, behind Pramac's Francesco Bagnaia at 13th and Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia. At the back of the grid, Dovizioso is joined by Honda's Alex Marquez at 18th.

