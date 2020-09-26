MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi will continue to compete in MotoGP's premier-class in 2021 and has been signed by the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team. Rossi will be making the switch from the factory Yamaha team to the satellite team next year as Fabio Quartararo steps in his place. One of the most iconic riders in MotoGP, Rossi will race alongside Franco Morbidelli at SRT Yamaha, while Quartararo was confirmed to join Maverick Vinales in January this year starting from next season.

Also Read: MotoGP: Quartararo Takes Maiden Win In Spanish GP As Marquez Suffers Nasty Crash

Valentino Rossi is one of the best riders on the grid and continues to be competitive against riders half his age. While there have been reports of his retirement, the rider continues to be active and thriving in the premier-class championship. Rossi's run has been record-breaking in every sense, having started his premier-class career in 2000.

Swtiching from the factory Yamaha team to Petronas SRt, it will be Rossi's ninth consecutive year with Yamaha

Speaking on having Rossi on board, Razlan Razali, Petronas Yamaha SRT Principal said, "On behalf of Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team and all its partners, it is an absolute honour to welcome Valentino Rossi - an iconic rider and legend into the team next year. His experience will be a great asset to the team as we move into our third season in MotoGP and we are sure we will be able to learn a lot from Valentino. At the same time, we will do our absolute best to assist him to be competitive to reward him for the trust he has in us as a team. We are humbled by this opportunity and ready to take on the challenge. We believe that the combination of Valentino and Franco will provide a truly formidable force on track to help us in our goal of being as competitive as possible together next year. We can't wait!"

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: MotoGP Racer Valentino Rossi Leads Fundraising Efforts

One of the oldest riders in MotoGP, the icon remains as competitive as riders half his age on the grid

Johan Stigefelt - Petronas Yamaha SRT Director added, "To be able to sign a rider like Valentino Rossi, for what will be only our third year in the MotoGP championship, is amazing. We have evolved from a Moto3 team to a Moto2 team to a MotoGP team in a short time frame and now to be leading the MotoGP teams' championship and signing one of the greatest riders the sport has ever known is incredible. It has been a long time since Valentino was in a satellite team and we will try our best to help him feel like new again. We want to make sure that he feels comfortable in our team, which we trust in and believe in so much. Our target is to get even better as a team, help Rossi deliver the best results possible and make 2021 a memorable year."

The 41-year-old has won the 125 cc, 250 cc, 500 cc and the MotoGP world championships over the two decades. In the premier class, he has won seven world titles, 89 race wins, 199 podiums, 55 pole positions and 76 fastest laps. With the switch to Yamaha SRT, Rossi continues to be a part of the Yamaha family for the ninth consecutive season.

Also Read: MotoGP: Quartararo Wins Andalusia GP As Vinales & Rossi Take Podium

Fabio Quartararo was confirmed in January to join Yamaha Racing in 2021 alongside Maverick Vinales

Meanwhile, the Petronas SRT team made its MotoGP debut in 2019. The first season saw the team bag six pole positions and seven podiums, and win the Independent Teams' championship. The 2020 season started with a bang for Petronas SRT with back-to-back wins in the first two races, followed by another win in Round 7. The Malaysian outfit has also secured four podiums this year and the lead in the Teams' Championship. With Rossi on board, Petronas SRT can benefit from his insight in the sport as well as in the development of the Yamaha YZR-M1.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.