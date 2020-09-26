New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT

The nine-time world champion will continue competing in MotoGP with Yamaha, albeit moving to the Petronas Yamaha SRT satellite team next season alongside Franco Morbidelli, as Fabio Quartararo joins the factory team.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Valentino Rossi will be joining the Petronas SRT Sepang Racing Team in 2021

Highlights

  • Valentino Rossi will race alongside Franco Morbidelli at Petronas SRT
  • Rossi will race with Yamaha for the 9th consecutive year in 2021
  • The icon has bagged 7 world titles in the premier-class and 199 podiums

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi will continue to compete in MotoGP's premier-class in 2021 and has been signed by the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team. Rossi will be making the switch from the factory Yamaha team to the satellite team next year as Fabio Quartararo steps in his place. One of the most iconic riders in MotoGP, Rossi will race alongside Franco Morbidelli at SRT Yamaha, while Quartararo was confirmed to join Maverick Vinales in January this year starting from next season.

Also Read: MotoGP: Quartararo Takes Maiden Win In Spanish GP As Marquez Suffers Nasty Crash

Valentino Rossi is one of the best riders on the grid and continues to be competitive against riders half his age. While there have been reports of his retirement, the rider continues to be active and thriving in the premier-class championship. Rossi's run has been record-breaking in every sense, having started his premier-class career in 2000.

vgj1hguc

Swtiching from the factory Yamaha team to Petronas SRt, it will be Rossi's ninth consecutive year with Yamaha

Speaking on having Rossi on board, Razlan Razali, Petronas Yamaha SRT Principal said, "On behalf of Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team and all its partners, it is an absolute honour to welcome Valentino Rossi - an iconic rider and legend into the team next year. His experience will be a great asset to the team as we move into our third season in MotoGP and we are sure we will be able to learn a lot from Valentino. At the same time, we will do our absolute best to assist him to be competitive to reward him for the trust he has in us as a team. We are humbled by this opportunity and ready to take on the challenge. We believe that the combination of Valentino and Franco will provide a truly formidable force on track to help us in our goal of being as competitive as possible together next year. We can't wait!"

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: MotoGP Racer Valentino Rossi Leads Fundraising Efforts

qbvjs2dk

One of the oldest riders in MotoGP, the icon remains as competitive as riders half his age on the grid

Johan Stigefelt - Petronas Yamaha SRT Director added, "To be able to sign a rider like Valentino Rossi, for what will be only our third year in the MotoGP championship, is amazing. We have evolved from a Moto3 team to a Moto2 team to a MotoGP team in a short time frame and now to be leading the MotoGP teams' championship and signing one of the greatest riders the sport has ever known is incredible. It has been a long time since Valentino was in a satellite team and we will try our best to help him feel like new again. We want to make sure that he feels comfortable in our team, which we trust in and believe in so much. Our target is to get even better as a team, help Rossi deliver the best results possible and make 2021 a memorable year."

The 41-year-old has won the 125 cc, 250 cc, 500 cc and the MotoGP world championships over the two decades. In the premier class, he has won seven world titles, 89 race wins, 199 podiums, 55 pole positions and 76 fastest laps. With the switch to Yamaha SRT, Rossi continues to be a part of the Yamaha family for the ninth consecutive season.

Also Read:  MotoGP: Quartararo Wins Andalusia GP As Vinales & Rossi Take Podium

r51vc744

Fabio Quartararo was confirmed in January to join Yamaha Racing in 2021 alongside Maverick Vinales

Meanwhile, the Petronas SRT team made its MotoGP debut in 2019. The first season saw the team bag six pole positions and seven podiums, and win the Independent Teams' championship. The 2020 season started with a bang for Petronas SRT with back-to-back wins in the first two races, followed by another win in Round 7. The Malaysian outfit has also secured four podiums this year and the lead in the Teams' Championship. With Rossi on board, Petronas SRT can benefit from his insight in the sport as well as in the development of the Yamaha YZR-M1.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT
Suzuki Motorcycle India To Introduce A New Two-Wheeler In October Suzuki Motorcycle India To Introduce A New Two-Wheeler In October
Top Doorstep Vehicle Service Companies In The Time Of COVID-19 Top Doorstep Vehicle Service Companies In The Time Of COVID-19
MG Gloster Variants And Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch MG Gloster Variants And Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch
Polestar Precept To Enter Production Polestar Precept To Enter Production
Diesel Rate Cut By Up To 17 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Unchanged Diesel Rate Cut By Up To 17 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Unchanged
Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover
Nissan To Launch Slew Of New Vehicles In China Over Next Five Years; Says CEO Nissan To Launch Slew Of New Vehicles In China Over Next Five Years; Says CEO
Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi
2021 QJMotor Range Unveiled In China 2021 QJMotor Range Unveiled In China
New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut
Global Motorcycle Sales Down 27.9 Per Cent In 2020 Global Motorcycle Sales Down 27.9 Per Cent In 2020
F1: Stefano Domenicali Appointed As The New Formula 1 CEO F1: Stefano Domenicali Appointed As The New Formula 1 CEO
Tata Motors Delivered 51 Winger Ambulances To The Zilla Parishad Of Pune Tata Motors Delivered 51 Winger Ambulances To The Zilla Parishad Of Pune
BMW’s New R&D Facility FIZ Projekthaus Nord Is Now Operational  BMW’s New R&D Facility FIZ Projekthaus Nord Is Now Operational 
Image of Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The New Age SUV
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The New Age SUV
Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi
Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi
New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut
New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut
Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover
Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities