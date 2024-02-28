Yamaha India Announces Sponsorship With Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team For 2024 Season

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (IYM) has announced its official sponsorship of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team for the upcoming 2024 season. This collaboration comes on the heels of the successful inaugural Indian GP in 2023. As part of this partnership, the "The Call of the Blue" slogan, integral to Yamaha's brand campaign, will adorn the front cowls of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins's YZR-M1 bikes throughout the season.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group said, "IYM is thrilled to become the newest sponsor of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team for the 2024 season. The collaboration not only strengthens our bond with MotoGP but also signifies a new phase of aspiration and enthusiasm for Yamaha enthusiasts in India. By prominently featuring 'The Call of the Blue' logo on Fabio Quartararo's and Alex Rins's YZR-M1 bikes, we aim to ignite greater enthusiasm among young Indian fans to embrace Yamaha’s legacy associated with the thrill of racing. This collaboration is a big step in our journey to connect with the youth and Yamaha fans in India."

The association with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team represents Yamaha India's strategic move to bolster its presence in the motorsports arena and contribute to the flourishing racing culture in India.

MotoGP, renowned as the premier motorcycle racing championship globally, offers an exhilarating platform for fans to witness top-tier racing talent and cutting-edge technology. With a rich history of over 500 Grand Prix wins, Yamaha's sponsorship underscores its commitment to promoting motorsports in India.