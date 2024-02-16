Login

LCR Honda Unveils 2024 MotoGP Bikes

LCR Racing Team introduces its bikes for the 2024 MotoGP season, featuring distinct liveries for riders Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Both motorcycles from the team sport distinct liveries.
  • Newcomer Johann Zarco joins LCR after securing his maiden MotoGP win in 2023.
  • Both Zarco and Nakagami are gearing up for next week's final pre-season test in Qatar.

LCR Racing Team has revealed its 2024 MotoGP contenders. The team, led by newcomer Johann Zarco and seasoned rider Takaaki Nakagami, showcased their distinctive liveries at the launch event.

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed

Staying true to their tradition, LCR adopted a dual approach with their MotoGP liveries for the 2024 season. One of the Honda R213Vs will sport the iconic Castrol colours, while the other will carry the branding of Japanese petroleum company Idemitsu.

 

The unveiling kicked off with the reveal of Zarco's bike adorned in the familiar green, white, and red Castrol colours. Later in the day, the spotlight shifted to the Idemitsu-backed bike, set to be piloted by Nakagami once again. The online presentation showcased the revamped livery, signalling a new chapter for the seasoned Japanese rider. Both liveries received subtle tweaks compared to previous years, with Zarco's bike featuring a distinctive stripe pattern, adding a touch of uniqueness to the design.

The 2023 MotoGP season saw LCR clinch Honda's sole victory at the Circuit of the Americas, courtesy of Alex Rins. However, Rins has since moved to the factory Yamaha team, making way for Zarco to join the LCR squad. Zarco, coming off his maiden MotoGP win at Phillip Island in 2023, brings a wealth of experience and talent to the team, aiming to propel Honda back to championship contention after a period of decline.

 

Also Read:  Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season

 

Meanwhile, Nakagami offers continuity for Honda's satellite team, entering his seventh year of competition. In the 2023 standings, he emerged as Honda's second-best performer, behind Marc Marquez, the six-time champion on the factory-entered RC213V.

 

Both Zarco and Nakagami are gearing up for next week's final pre-season test in Qatar, gearing up for the highly anticipated 2024 campaign set to kick off in the Middle Eastern nation on 10 March.

 

